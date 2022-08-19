Timo Werner Says RB Leipzig Can Still “Annoy” Bayern Munich Despite Early Season Stumbles | Football News

Returning RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner says his facet have the standard to “annoy” perennial Bundesliga title winners Bayern Munich this season, regardless of his facet’s poor begin. While each Bayern and Borussia Dortmund have received two from two to start out the marketing campaign, the winless chasing pack – Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt and Bayer Leverkusen – have managed simply three factors between them. Leipzig, who journey to unbeaten Union Berlin on Saturday night, sit in eleventh after two attracts.

Leipzig picked up their first piece of silverware with a German Cup win in May and had been anticipated to problem Bayern for the title this 12 months – an expectation solidified by Werner’s return from Chelsea.

Werner, who scored the opener in Leipzig’s 2-2 residence draw with Cologne, stated he feels Leipzig have the standard to threaten Bayern over the size of the season.

Speaking on Real Madrid and Germany star Toni Kroos‘ ‘Einfach mal Luppen’ podcast, Werner stated “of course it will be difficult” to cease Bayern profitable their eleventh straight crown, however insisted his facet had been adequate to pose a problem.

“As we’ve seen in many leagues it is possible for another team to become champions,” he stated.

“I think we have enough quality to annoy Bayern and Dortmund during the season.”

In six seasons since being promoted to the Bundesliga in 2016-17, Leipzig have completed twice on three events.

“We have a great squad which can really become something great… We can achieve a lot with the team this season – also with an eye on the (Bundesliga) title.”

Union Berlin’s Stadion An der Alten Foersterei has not been a cheerful searching floor for Leipzig, with the away facet profitable simply as soon as from 5 makes an attempt, with one draw.

One to look at: Jamal Musiala

While the low season arrival of Sadio Mane justifiably commanded the summer time headlines at Saebener Strasse, because the season began the highlight has properly and actually shone on ahead Jamal Musiala.

Musiala, 19, now has 4 targets in three aggressive matches this season, regardless of telling reporters after Bayern’s 2-0 win over Wolfsburg on Sunday “I’m not a natural striker.”

With 14 Bundesliga targets, he is now the highest-scoring teenager in Bayern Munich historical past, overtaking the earlier mark of membership legend and former CEO Uli Hoeness.

Various luminaries of German soccer have spent the times since lauding the teenage expertise, with World Cup and Ballon d’Or winner Lothar Matthaeus saying Musiala might in the future be the very best on the planet.

Never one to get carried away, present Bayern CEO Oliver Kahn joked with reporters on Wednesday he was unhappy along with his facet’s newest jewel, telling Musiala after Sunday’s match “is that all you’ve got?”

Key stats

4-2 – That was the rating in February, the final time Bochum hosted Bayern. Bochum had been 4-1 up at half-time – the primary time Bayern had conceded 4 first-half targets since 1975.

9 – Union Berlin haven’t tasted defeat for 9 matches, profitable seven and drawing two since they final misplaced a sport (in opposition to Bayern Munich in March).

2023 – The variety of free kebabs Hertha Berlin midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng gave out to residence followers on Saturday to have a good time the one-year extension of his deal (to 2023).

