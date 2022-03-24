Tina Ambani posts heartwarming note for Khrisha, shares unseen pics from reception

Tina Ambani has usually been posting photographs from totally different features that befell earlier than and after the marriage of her son Anmol Ambani with Khrisha Shah. Just like her current share the place she posted some photographs from the reception occasion. What, nevertheless, has left individuals with a smile is her caption devoted to her new daughter-in-law. There is an opportunity that her submit will fill your coronary heart with a heat feeling too.

“Meet Khrisha Ambani, the daughter we’ve always wanted. Our family grows more beautiful, our lives are fuller, more blessed,” she wrote whereas sharing the photographs.

Take a have a look at the submit and see the gorgeous photographs:

The submit has been shared about 4 hours in the past. Since being posted, the clip has accrued greater than 7,000 likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Beautiful pics,” wrote an Instagram consumer. “So nice,” posted one other. “Beautiful couple. Lovely family. Congratulations to them,” shared a 3rd. Many additionally showcased their reactions utilizing coronary heart emoticons.

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani’s elder son Anmol Ambani exchanged wedding ceremony vows with Khrisha Shah on February 20 in Mumbai.

What are your ideas on the submit shared by Tina Ambani?