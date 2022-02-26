Tina Ambani shares beautiful pics from Anmol Ambani and Khrisha Shah’s wedding rituals

Tina Ambani and Anil Ambani’s elder son Anmol Ambani tied the knot with Khrisha Shah in a grand celebration in Mumbai a couple of days in the past. She has now taken to Instagram to share a couple of photos from the assorted rituals. Along with that, she additionally posted heartwarming captions. The lovely photos have now gained individuals’s hearts.

Less than an hour in the past, she shared a put up welcoming Khrisha Shah to the household. “Welcoming our daughter! Blessed and overjoyed as Khrisha enters our home. A new chapter for Anmol, a new energy in the house, a new beginning for us all. Gratitude,” she wrote and posted a picture.

Take a have a look at the put up:

The put up, since being shared has gathered greater than 3,800 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted many to put up love-filled feedback, together with one from Shweta Bachchan. She wrote, “Happiness always,” whereas reacting to the put up. Many additionally reacted with coronary heart emoticons.

Here are a couple of extra photos type completely different ceremonies – like Mehendi and Mandva Muhurat. Take a have a look at the posts:

In one more put up, Tina Ambani additionally shared a beautiful image together with her son. “My boy begins a new journey – the Mehendi,” she wrote and posted this picture:

The posts acquired a number of feedback from individuals. “Awh mommy’s unique love,” wrote an Instagram person. “Beautiful,” shared one other. “Wow,” expressed a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the photographs posted by Tina Ambani?