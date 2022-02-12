Tinder Swindler back living the high life

After scamming girls and companies out of hundreds of thousands, Tinder Swindler Simon Leviev has been again flaunting his luxurious life-style on-line.

He is the Tinder Swindler, thought to have conned girls and companies world wide out of greater than £7 million ($A13.3 million).

But followers of the Netflix documentary movie could also be shocked to find that after only a temporary stint in jail, bogus billionaire Simon Leviev is again dwelling the excessive life and even runs seminars for wannabe entrepreneurs costing £250 ($A475) a head, The Sun stories.

Claiming to be the CEO of a diamond agency, the Israeli-born fraudster posed in personal jets and supercars and showered on-line dates with lavish presents earlier than stinging them for money — one UK-based sufferer, Cecilie Fjellhoy, shelled out £185,000 ($A351,680).

Leviev was jailed in 2019 after program makers helped police observe him down, however he served simply 5 months inside.

When the Netflix present premiered final week, he hit again with claims that the ladies had been all colluding to wreck his life.

He posted on Instagram: “If you can’t give them the world they want, they’ll turn yours to hell.”

But his latest social media posts present Leviev — actual title Shimon Hayut — is as soon as extra dwelling life excessive on the hog.

The 31-year-old, who has denied being a fraudster, is now based mostly in Tel Aviv whereas flitting world wide in personal jets and driving supercars, and has been having fun with dates with Vogue mannequin Kate Konlin.

In the final week, he has posted TikTok and Instagram movies exhibiting him stress-free on a yacht, surrounded by designer purses, and flying in a helicopter with Israeli magnificence Kate — who claims he’s the “the greatest man” she ever knew.

In every clip he appears to be mocking his victims, with feedback similar to “Love comes at a price” and “#Tindermoney#thankyou”.

It is torment for 34-year-old Cecilie, who was left suicidal and with crippling bank card debt, following a romance with Leviev after he satisfied her he was head of a diamond agency.

She and fellow victims Ayleen Charlotte and Pernilla Sjoholm — who additionally seem within the Netflix present — have now arrange a GoFundMe page to attempt to recoup some money.

Norwegian Cecilie received chatting to Leviev on Tinder in 2018 and, after their first date on the five-star Four Seasons Hotel in London, he whisked her off, by personal jet, to Bulgaria.

He then wooed her with presents, together with 100 pink roses, and phoned her a number of occasions a day from all around the world, telling her he was engaged on a £51 million ($A96.9 million) deal.

After six weeks, he instructed her his life was in peril from enterprise “enemies” and that he needed to cancel his bank cards for safety causes — begging her to assist him take out an American Express card and hyperlink it to her account.

Over the subsequent few months, Cecilie rented a flat for them at £11,000 ($A20,900) a month, flew to the Netherlands handy him £18,500 ($A35,180) in money, and allowed him to run up eye-watering debt on her bank card.

She instructed The Sun: “People say I was stupid, but I truly believed he was in danger.”

She lastly found she had been duped when a cheque for £369,000 ($A701,470) despatched by Leviev to cowl her prices was rejected — and when she then blocked him, he threatened her by saying: “Watch out — for every action there will be a reaction.”

An investigation revealed Leviev was the truth is Shimon Hayut, who had served a two-year jail sentence in Finland for conning three girls out of £167,000 ($A317,400), and was needed on fraud costs in his native Israel.

Cecilie took her story to Norwegian newspaper VG, who found her bank card had been used to ebook flights for Pernilla, who he had conned out of £25,000 ($A47,500). But this was simply the tip of the iceberg.

When the lady’s story was printed in February 2019, tons of extra tales quickly got here in — together with that of a girl who claims Leviev swindled her out of £74,000 ($A140,700), and a Slovakian personal jet agency that mentioned they had been owed £730,000 ($A1.3 million) in unpaid charges.

As viewers of the Netflix present know, Leviev was arrested in 2019, after Dutch sufferer Ayleen helped police apprehend him in Greece.

Later that yr, he was tried in Israel — over historic costs there unrelated to his crimes throughout Europe — and convicted.

He was sentenced to fifteen months, and ordered to pay his victims £31,000 ($A58,950) in compensation and a effective of £4,200 ($A7,980).

But following his launch, after simply 5 months behind bars, Leviev immediately resumed his playboy life-style — posting Instagram photographs of himself driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis and flying in personal jets.

In one latest video, he exhibits off a bright-red Ferrari price £250,000 ($A475,400) and appears to taunt his victims with the caption: “You paid for it, so have a magnificent day.”

In one other, he’s stress-free on a luxurious yacht whereas smoking an outsized cigar and boasting: “I bought a boat” and taunting his victims by including “#youpaid” and “#easymoney”.

He additionally employed a PR agency in a bid to shine his tarnished status, and started posting footage of himself with celebrities.

These included Avivit Bar-Zohar, an Israeli Big Brother contestant and proprietor of a magnificence enterprise, posing beside his “prestigious Leviev Bentley.”

Avivit later instructed on-line leisure and gossip journal Radar she had by no means met him earlier than, and that he was delivering a automotive that her firm had employed for a shoot.

In December 2020, the convicted conman was accused of posing as a medical employee to be able to get an early Covid vaccination, after he pictured himself getting the jab.

Ironically, he’s additionally now operating workshops to show wannabe entrepreneurs how to achieve success in enterprise — charging them £250 ($A475) a time for his troubles.

Kate Konlin instructed Israeli journal Mako he had hosted seminars in Tel Aviv for “dozens of men” who paid to “listen and learn how to succeed in life.”

She added: “He talked about his habits, about his life story, about his success,” and claimed they had been so enraptured through the four-hour workshop that nobody even left to go to the toilet.

Incredibly, girls additionally nonetheless appear to be falling for Leviev’s charms — with mannequin Kate typically popping up in his social media movies.

She not too long ago claimed the pair had cut up however remained good buddies, and dismissed all of the allegations in opposition to him as “one big lie”.

The 24-year-old insisted he had proven her paperwork proving he’s harmless, and that he made his cash as a property tycoon.

In a sample that mirrors the beginning of a lot of his romances, she mentioned Leviev had lavished presents price £2.5 million ($A4.7million) on her, together with a £250,000 ($A475,300) automotive.

She instructed Mako magazine he was a “dream partner” and he or she belittled the tales of his victims, including: “Listen, the sums they said he stung were equal to the gifts he buys me on a Saturday.

“It’s absurd. Why should he take a girl for tens of thousands when he spends such a sum as a matter of routine? It does not make sense.”

Despite flaunting his new notoriety Leviev continues to disclaim any wrongdoing — even telling one journal he ought to be known as “the Tinder Donor” due to the cash he spent on his accusers.

Bizarrely, Leviev has additionally claimed he collaborated with Netflix.

Last week, on an Instagram account that was later shut down, he wrote: “If I was a fraud, why would I act on Netflix? I mean, they should have arrested me when we were still shooting. It’s time the ladies started saying the truth.”

He has now been reported to police in at the least seven international locations, however there was no mixed effort to convey him to justice for the crimes alleged within the documentary or by the tons of of different claimants.

For now, he stays free to boast about his lavish life-style and mock his victims from afar.

Cecilie — who has been pressured to file for chapter and has had psychiatric therapy after her ordeal — sees his ongoing freedom as a slap within the face.

She says: “It’s not a happy ending for me. It’s unfair. Why don’t they go after him.”

