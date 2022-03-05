Tinder swindler strikes again

The fraudster has now focused a 33-year-old girl after he was imprisoned in two international locations for conning ladies.

A high-flying businesswoman feared she was being focused by The Tinder Swindler as he resurfaced on Instagram this week.

Clare Harris claims she was approached on Tuesday by Simon Leviev.

But the British director recognised the convicted fraudster, whose actual identify is Shimon Hayut, from the hit Netflix documentary.

When single Clare, 33, confronted him about his previous, he claimed it was all lies and “bull****” and that his accusers have been “paid actresses”.

She added: “When I questioned him about his crimes, he started going mad. It didn’t wash with me. He quickly deleted all the messages but I saved them.

“I have no doubt he was trying to come on to me and get me to meet.”

Brazen Leviev, 32, who’s courting Israeli mannequin Kate Konlin, 24, has been accused of conning £7.4 million ($13.4million AUD) worldwide out of ladies he met on Tinder.

He is now banned from the courting app — however has popped up on Instagram underneath the identical alias of Leviev.

He informed Clare the documentary, The Tinder Swindler which has been watched by greater than 50 million folks final month, was nonsense.

Netflix informed how Leviev posed because the inheritor of a diamond billionaire to attraction ladies on-line to attempt to persuade them to lend him cash.

But he insisted the rip-off claims have been previous and didn’t add up — boasting that he may spend £200,000 to £300,000 ($362,000 to $543,000 AUD) in minutes and nonetheless had Ferraris lined up in his storage.

Leviev despatched Clare three movies the place he goes by means of piles of printed paperwork highlighting what he says are factual errors from this system, together with bank card statements, photographs of him kissing an unnamed blonde and flight tickets.

Clare, initially from London however now residing in Tel Aviv, stated: “For a start, why is he adding me when he has a girlfriend?

“How does he think anyone could be so stupid as to believe a word that comes out of this mouth? I called him a pussy and told him to prove he did not scam the women. He lost his s***.

“He messed with the wrong woman if he thought he could worm his way into my life. Absolutely no way would I ever give him a penny.

“I am sure his girlfriend won’t be too shocked to see he is messaging random women again. Guys will be guys.

“She is going out with the Tinder Swindler after all.”

The actuality is Leviev served two years in a Finnish jail for fraud, being launched in 2017.

He was then arrested in 2019 in Israel and convicted of historic forgery, theft and fraud expenses, being sentenced to fifteen months in jail.

He is now in Israel and claims to be pursuing a Hollywood profession.

Leviev was mocked final week by Samantha Hales, 36, of Derby, regarded as one in every of his first courting website conquests.

She claimed: “He couldn’t pull any strokes in the bedroom. He was a total flop. I had to show him the ropes.”

A spokesman for Leviev stated: “Simon is not romantically involved with anyone but Kate. All kinds of people are trying to get famous off him right now.

“All of his accounts have been hacked and he doesn’t have an account currently. When his account was active, he did engage with people reaching out to him because it’s no secret he looks forward to telling his side of the story in the near future.”

Leviev’s Instagram account appeared to have been taken down final night time.