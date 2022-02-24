Tinder Swindler’s bombshell claim

He allegedly conned determined girls out of hundreds of thousands by posing as a billionaire diamond inheritor on the relationship app – however now he’s made a startling admission.

The “Tinder Swindler” — who allegedly conned determined girls out of hundreds of thousands by posing as a billionaire diamond inheritor on the relationship app — insisted in his first interview that the allegations are “completely made up”.

“I was just a single guy that wanted to meet some girls on Tinder,” Simon Leviev, whose actual title is Shimon Hayut, told “Inside Edition” in a to-be-aired interview.

“I am not a Tinder swindler.”

A Netflix documentary launched on February 2 fingered him as a world swindler, who tricked at the very least a dozen girls — and recognized him as a convicted Israeli fraudster.

“They present it as a documentary but in truth, it’s like a complete made-up movie,” he told EW.

His two-part “Inside Edition” interview will air on Monday and Tuesday.

Following the discharge of “The Tinder Swindler” documentary, Leviev was banned from dating apps.

But the alleged scammer — who has since signed a Hollywood agent — appeared with a brand new girl buddy within the interview saying: “I’m the biggest gentleman in the world.”

Leviev is assumed to have conned girls and companies around the globe out of greater than £7 million ($A13.3 million).

Claiming to be the CEO of a diamond agency, the Israeli-born fraudster posed in non-public jets and supercars and showered on-line dates with lavish items earlier than stinging them for money — one UK-based sufferer, Cecilie Fjellhoy, shelled out £185,000 ($A351,680).

Leviev was jailed in 2019 after program makers helped police monitor him down, however he served simply 5 months inside.

When the Netflix present premiered earlier this month, he hit again with claims that the ladies had been all colluding to wreck his life.

He posted on Instagram: “If you can’t give them the world they want, they’ll turn yours to hell.”

But his latest social media posts present Leviev — actual title Shimon Hayut — is as soon as extra residing life excessive on the hog.

The 31-year-old, who has denied being a fraudster, is now primarily based in Tel Aviv whereas flitting around the globe in non-public jets and driving supercars, and has been having fun with dates with Vogue mannequin Kate Konlin.

In the previous couple of weeks, he has posted TikTok and Instagram movies displaying him stress-free on a yacht, surrounded by designer purses, and flying in a helicopter with Israeli magnificence Kate — who claims he’s the “the greatest man” she ever knew.

In every clip he appears to be mocking his victims, with feedback resembling “Love comes at a price” and “#Tindermoney#thankyou”.

This article initially appeared within the New York Post and was reproduced right here with permission.