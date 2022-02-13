Tiny Aussie spot makes most beautiful list

Many folks might go by this tiny Queensland gem. But the tropical paradise has simply taken out the fifth spot on a world’s most lovely village record.

With simply 4000 folks dwelling there and waters that teem with crocodiles and lethal Irukandji jellyfish, Mission Beach in Far North Queensland is usually missed as a vacationer gem.

But a brand new record has simply ranked it the fifth most lovely village on the planet – and the one Australian spot to make the highest 10.

Mission Beach is a quiet coastal city situated within the Cassowary Region of Queensland, between Townsville and Cairns.

Its sand stretches greater than 14km alongside the coast, flanked by lush rainforest and inexperienced mountains.

The peaceable seashore enclave can also be the closest entry level to the Great Barrier Reef, with the sprawling reef beginning simply 40km off the shoreline.

Uswitch.com was the writer behind the world’s hottest lovely villages record, analysing social media information on greater than 40 spots beforehand listed as the very best spots to go to.

The firm analysed what number of instances villages had been featured on Instagram in images and hashtags and scraped Pinterest for what number of instances a village had been pinned.

Unsurprisingly, the village of Oia on the long-lasting Greek island of Santorini took out the highest spot.

The island has lengthy been a well-liked spot for vacationers and, pre-Covid, was repeatedly booked out over summer season as folks flocked to the area to see its breathtaking sunsets and distinctive blue and white buildings.

Ha Long Bay in Vietnam took the second spot, one other place that’s massively standard with vacationers because of its conventional junk boats, hovering cliffs and aqua water.

In third spot was Göreme within the Cappadocia area of Turkey.

The area is an Instagrammer’s delight with its weird properties chiselled into rocks, uncommon “fairy chimney” rock formations and its scorching air balloon rides.

Fourth was the quaint fairytale village of Hallstatt the hugs the sting of a lake in Austria and at last taking out the fifth spot was our very personal Mission Beach in Queensland.



The full record is as follows.

1. Oia, Greece with 1,612,671 complete social media impressions.

2. Ha Long Bay, Vietnam with 1,168,018 complete social media impressions.

3. Göreme, Turkey with 1,129,300 complete social media impressions.

4. Hallstatt, Austria with 799,213 complete social media impressions.

5. Mission Beach, Australia with 608,796 complete social media impressions.

6. Wanaka, New Zealand with 566,714 complete social media impressions.

7. Vernazza, Italy with 493,134 complete social media impressions.

8. Shirakawa-Go, Japan with 256,681 complete social media impressions.

9. Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, Scotland with 242,210 complete social media impressions.

10. Furnas in The Azores, Portugal with 227,708 complete social media impressions.