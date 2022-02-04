Tiny detail exposes bitter conflict at 10

Studio 10 host Narelda Jacobs is amongst Channel 10 workers who’ve joined the struggle towards the community’s star political editor.

Channel 10 workers are serving to fund a authorized struggle towards the community.

Studio 10 host Narelda Jacobs is one in every of plenty of workers who’ve donated to a battle chest that goals to take the community to the federal court docket over an alleged breach of secure working circumstances.

The community is at present going through authorized motion after Canberra-based journalist Tegan George filed paperwork with the federal court docket alleging Network Ten breached the Fair Work Act.

George, who has been on depart from the Parliament House press gallery position because the center of final 12 months, says in paperwork filed with the Federal Court she was belittled and humiliated by the community’s star political editor, Peter van Onselen — they’re claims he denies.

George, with the assistance of mates, is making an attempt to boost cash for authorized prices related to taking the matter to court docket.

More than $40,000 has been raised in lower than per week through a web-based fundraiser arrange by writer Sally Rugg.

Among the donors are the Studio 10 host, who chipped in $50, and 10 News journalist Lachlan Kennedy who added $100.

News.com.au reached out to Jacobs and Kennedy for remark however didn’t get a response.

A spokesperson for Network Ten instructed information.com.au they’d not touch upon the matter.

The Guardian’s Amanda Meade wrote on Friday that plenty of George’s colleagues at Ten had contributed to the fundraiser anonymously “but some brave souls felt so strongly about showing their support for the political reporter they’ve put their names to their donations”.

Jacobs has not shied away from the story on social media, both. After the matter was raised on The Project final week by Carrie Bickmore and The Guardian’s Amy Remeikis, Jacobs tweeted: “Many heroes have emerged today”.

She tagged Bickmore and Remeikis within the publish, in addition to outgoing Australian of the Year Grace Tame who van Onselen had criticised for refusing to smile when assembly the Prime Minister.

George has assist from former colleagues, too.

Former Network Ten newsreader Tracey Spicer wrote on Twitter: “It’s incredibly difficult for one woman to stand up against a TV network. Scared the crap out of me when I did it back in 2006.

“Again, without commenting on the particular allegations – that’s a matter for the court – Tegan George is courageous.”

George’s assertion of declare lodged with the federal court docket refers to a dialog with a Network Ten government director about Van Onselen through which he allegedly known as the political editor “batshit crazy” and mentioned “we just have to get used to it”.

Van Onselen rejected the characterisation when he spoke with ABC Mornings host Virginia Trioli on Monday.

While Ten prepares to file its defence towards George’s allegations, the cash retains coming in for George’s authorized struggle — one which can be led by the nation’s foremost knowledgeable on employment legislation, Josh Bornstein from Maurice Blackburn.

The fundraising web page arrange by her mates declares the “significant price tag” related to taking the declare to the Federal Court “is a problem in and of itself”.

“Like most individuals, Tegan doesn’t have the means to participate in a legal process alone, so her friends and I have persuaded her to let me put a call out to the public for help,” the fundraiser reads.

“Peter van Onselen, who is named in Tegan’s case against Network 10, has had a long career in the media and politics. He worked for Tony Abbott in John Howard’s ministry, before working for A Current Affair and then becoming a host on Sky News for seven years.

“He is a contributing editor at The Australian. For the last three years he’s been the political editor at Network 10, where he was Tegan’s boss.

“Unfortunately, taking a claim to the Federal Court comes with a significant price tag. This is a problem in and of itself that we believe should be fixed in the long term,” George’s mates wrote within the fundraiser.