Tips for Doing Business in Guatemala?

At first look, Guatemala may not be the primary place in Latin America to maneuver into and arrange a enterprise. But with its constantly rising economic system, tax-free financial zones and shut proximity to the bigger markets of Mexico and the United States, doing enterprise in Guatemala is likely to be the best alternative for sure companies and people.

What are some great benefits of doing enterprise in Guatemala?

There are many positives to doing enterprise in Guatemala (in addition to challenges, extra on that later) however the upsides may shock you:

Guatemala is welcoming of international funding

It boasts constantly sturdy financial development

Possesses a talented labor pressure

Is residence to trendy telecommunications infrastructure

Has free commerce agreements with the US, Central America

1. Open to international funding

There are only a few limitations for foreigners who’re considering of doing enterprise in Guatemala. It’s an open, free-market economic system, and almost all sectors of its economy are open to foreign investment. Foreigners can personal property equivalent to automobiles and actual property freed from any want for native co-signers, companions or stakeholders, and there’s no restrict to how a lot of an organization a foreigner owns. There are additionally no restrictions regarding the most proportion of international shareholders in a enterprise.

2. A constantly rising economic system

The Central American nation’s economic system dwarfs its neighbors when it comes to dimension. Guatemala represents 35 p.c of the area’s GDP, and has seen foreign direct investment grow by 376 percent since 2013. The principal sectors of the Guatemalan economic system are manufacturing, providers, and retail commerce, which mixed make up 45 p.c of its GDP. Guatemala’s foreign money, the Quetzal, has been steady in opposition to the US greenback for the final decade – this alone is likely to be cause sufficient to contemplate doing enterprise in Guatemala.

Most firms doing enterprise in Guatemala are in one in all these service sectors.

3. A talented labor pressure

One may assume {that a} comparatively poor, unequal nation like Guatemala has excessive unemployment and a low-skilled labor pressure. And whereas that side is true, there’s a rising phase of the work pressure that’s properly educated and extremely expert – notably among the many younger. Roughly 81 percent of young Guatemalan workers hold diplomas or degrees from colleges or universities. Guatemala’s work pressure is made up of about 6.7 million people, 70 percent of whom are under the age of 30, so for individuals or firms considering of doing enterprise in Guatemala, there’s no scarcity of native expertise to select from.

4. Modern telecommunications infrastructure

Companies which are doing enterprise in Guatemala have entry to a strong telecommunications infrastructure of a extremely privatized, free-market telecoms sector. The nation is very related with 99 percent redundancy of fiber optic cable connections. Pretty a lot everybody has a sensible telephone in Guatemala – there are greater than 19 million in the country, which is equivalent to 112 percent of the population.

5. Free commerce agreements with the US, Latin America

Those doing enterprise in Guatemala could have been in a position to make the most of the free trade agreements that the government has negotiated. Among the international locations with which Guatemala has free commerce agreements are the whole thing of Central America, the United States, Mexico, the Dominican Republic, Colombia, Panama, Chile, and the European Union.

Like wherever else in Latin America, Guatemala has a bunch of social and political points that may complicate any determination to do enterprise or domicile there.

If you’re considering of doing enterprise in Guatemala, study some statistics concerning the area.

What are among the challenges in doing enterprise in Guatemala?

Bureaucracy

Corruption

Political threat

Internal safety threat

High reliance on exports, remittances

Here’s a breakdown of the challenges that you must think about earlier than doing enterprise in Guatemala:

1. Bureaucracy is alive and properly

Latin Americans appear to have a love affair with forms, and Guatemala isn’t any totally different. When organising a enterprise there, be ready for purple tape – the nation is rife with it. The comparatively straight-forward act of setting up shop in Guatemala can take up to 40 days to complete. Notarized paperwork are required at numerous levels of the method and the enterprise have to be registered with a number of authorities and enterprise entities. Legal illustration is required for any enterprise, so anybody doing enterprise in Guatemala must rent a lawyer.

2. Corruption is widespread

The political scenario in Guatemala is marked by persevering with allegations of corruption and widespread requires reform. As a consequence, in Guatemala many industrial successes are exhausting fought. A rising variety of US stakeholders in the country have complained of rampant corruption in Guatemala and say that transparency is non-existent. However, corruption tends to be trade particular, so individuals doing enterprise in Guatemala could or could not encounter this.

3. Guatemala has no scarcity of political threat

An ongoing scandal involving alleged persecution/abuse of energy of Guatemalan judges by the chief department has led to a rise of political tensions within the nation. Recently the International Bar Association’s Human Rights Institute condemned what it called an assault on the independence of the authorized career and the continuing deterioration of the rule of regulation. Incidents of Guatemalan judges and prosecutors – notably these involved with cracking down on corruption – are being harassed, intimidated, arrested, and compelled to resign, in keeping with media experiences. For now, that is largely a political struggle, however for many who are considering of doing enterprise in Guatemala, it’s one thing that may’t be ignored.

4. Internal safety threat

While Guatemala is comparatively steady economically, development is distributed unequally, and charges of poverty and starvation stay excessive. Those doing enterprise in Guatemala are in all probability properly conscious that the nation has one of many highest violent crime charges in Latin America. Crime rates are high in Guatemala, especially near border crossings. Drug-related armed assaults happen in areas near its borders. The southwestern division of San Marcos on the Guatemala-Mexico border and the zone on the border with Belize are particularly affected.

5. High dependency on agriculture, remittances

Agriculture is the most important trade of Guatemala’s economic system. The work is labor intensive however largely unskilled, and this type of work employs one-third of the Guatemala’s population. A big share of individuals of all ages depend on cash made by kinfolk working overseas – greater than 15 p.c of the nation’s GDP comes from remittances. These sorts of statistics recommend that the nation continues to be fairly under-developed, and so they’re issues that individuals considering of doing enterprise in Guatemala may wish to mull over earlier than making the transfer there.

