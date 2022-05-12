‘Tireless’ Tshituka named SA’s URC Player of the Month for April | Sport
Vincent Tshituka. (Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)
After a number of excellent performances for the Lions, Vincent Tshituka has been named the South African United Rugby Championship Player of the Month for April.
Tshituka’s wonderful kind helped the Lions to 4 victories in a row, and the flanker acquired 4 Man of the Match awards in the course of the month.
In awarding the accolade to Tshituka, the South African rugby media described him as a participant that’s “tireless on both attack and defence” and who “always gives of his all”.
Born within the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tshituka has had a stellar rise over the previous few years.
Although he isn’t but eligible for the Springboks, he will certainly be in competition for inexperienced and gold when he will get South African citizenship.
On Monday, the Sharks introduced that Tshituka could be joining the coastal franchise from 1 July on a three-year deal.
