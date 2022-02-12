Tisca Chopra starts her online food show ‘Tisca’s Table’

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TISCA CHOPRA Tisca Chopra

Actor-producer Tisca Chopra is all set to be seen in an thrilling rendezvous with fellow actors from the movie fraternity, famous sports activities, and literary arts personalities, amongst others. Aptly titled ‘Tisca’s Table’, the present will take the viewers by way of the journey of affection for meals. While Tisca’s attraction is plain, her love for meals and dialog finds reflection on this 12-part sequence. Every episode will take the viewers by way of Tisca figuring out eating places serving scrumptious meals within the locales of the town.

According to the visitor’s alternative, the meal could also be keto-friendly, vegan, or homely for that matter. Every visitor will likely be seen diving deep into dialog over delectable meals the place they take us by way of the perils of fame whereas revealing their success mantras. Speaking about her discuss present, Tisca stated, “It is an exciting journey for me as I take charge on one of my dearest projects. It has been an interesting journey from Tisca’s mind to Tisca’s Table finally on YouTube.”

The present will see famous celebrities and personalities together with Jim Sarbh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Anurag Kashyap, Masaba Gupta, Mary Kom, Saisha Shinde, amongst others in a candid tete-a-tete with Tisca because the anchor. Produced by Fursat Films, Gautam Thakker Films, Cheese and Crackers,

‘Tisca’s Table’ will present the actor-producer within the digital limelight as she takes on the position of anchoring her present in affiliation with YouTube. The first episode of the present got here out immediately and featured movie star clothier Saisha Shinde because the visitor.

Shinde had designed the robe which Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu wore for the grand finale. Shine has additionally designed outfits for celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone and Taapsee Pannu. The designer, who got here out as transgender final yr, by way of the course of the episode, recounted how she was bullied in class and the way the approaching out of Elliot Page to the world motivated her to maneuver ahead with the transformation.

‘Tisca’s Table’ will launch a brand new episode each Saturday.