Tit-for-tat: Iraqis call for boycotting Iran products as Tehran reduced gas supplies

Iraqis launched a marketing campaign on social media urging the boycott of Iranian merchandise in response to a discount in Iranian gasoline provides to their nation which has contributed to widespread energy outages.

The nation has been experiencing energy outages which the Iraqi ministry of electrical energy has partially attributed to Iran decreasing its gasoline provides to Iraq.

Ministry spokesman Ahmed Musa mentioned that gasoline provides from Iran had been decreased to solely round eight million from 50 million cubic meters per day.

This prompted some Iraqis on social media to launch a marketing campaign calling for the boycott of Iranian merchandise in Iraq utilizing an Arabic hashtag that reads “let it spoil.”

“The Iraqi people have decided to punish Iran economically,” one consumer wrote on Twitter.

Another wrote: “Boycott their products just as they cut off our electricity.”

“Iran wants to humiliate the Iraqi people by cutting off their water and electricity; boycotting its products is a national duty,” one other mentioned.

Iran has decreased its provide of gasoline to Iraq resulting from Baghdad’s unpaid payments.

Iraq owes Iran greater than $5 billion for gasoline imports, in response to the National Iranian Gas Company.

Iraq has mentioned it has not been capable of pay its debt to Iran resulting from banking sanctions that the US reimposed on Iran in 2018.

Washington reimposed sweeping sanctions on Tehran in 2018 after then-President Donald Trump withdrew the US from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which had provided Iran sanctions reduction in trade for curbs on its nuclear program.

