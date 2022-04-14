Tit-for-tat: Russia imposes ‘mirror sanctions’ on 398 US Congress members

Russia imposed “mirror sanctions” on 398 members of the US House of Representatives in a tit-for-tat transfer in retaliation for Washington’s sanctions in opposition to 328 members of the Russian Duma over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, state information company TASS reported on Wednesday.

“In response to another wave of anti-Russian sanctions imposed by the administration of [US President] Joe Biden on March 24 against 328 deputies of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation… mirror sanctions restrictions are being introduced against 398 members of the US House of Representatives,” the Russian ministry of international affairs mentioned in an announcement.

The ministry added: “These persons, including the leadership and chairmen of the committees of the lower house of the US Congress, are included in the Russian stop list on an ongoing basis.”

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Moscow may even quickly announce new measures that contain increasing the variety of individuals on the cease listing, in addition to different steps, TASS reported.

“Given the constantly imposed US sanctions, new announcements of Russian countermeasures are planned in the near future, involving an increase in the number of persons included in the stop list and other retaliatory steps,” the Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned.

Read extra:

Russia’s war on Ukraine is ‘terrorism,’ Moscow ‘worse than Nazis’: Baltic leaders

Moscow threatens to strike Kyiv if Ukraine keeps attacking Russian territory

Russia has yet to slow a Western arms express into Ukraine