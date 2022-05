Titans look to extend dream run against low-on-confidence Royal Challengers

To say Royal Challengers’ batting is a fear can be an understatement. Despite having names like Faf du Plessis Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell , their high 4 have a mixed common of 21.9, the second-poorest within the match after Kolkata Knight Riders’ 20.9. While Kohli’s kind has had opinions from left right and centre , du Plessis’ dry run has gone a little bit underneath the radar, however is equally worrying for the staff. Whenever du Plessis scores over 30 in an IPL match, his staff wins as a rule and he has handed that mark solely twice this season.