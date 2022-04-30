Titans look to extend dream run against low-on-confidence Royal Challengers

Big image

Wriddhiman Saha , who changed Matthew Wade on the high, gave them a fast begin of their tall chase towards Sunrisers to arrange the sport. However, Gill’s blade has gone quiet after the primary three matches, the place he scored 180 runs at a strike fee of 166.66.

With their lower-middle order making up for it, although, Titans will again themselves to beat low-on-confidence Royal Challengers Bangalore on Saturday.

This has resulted in Maxwell coming in too early for his liking – 4 occasions within the powerplay. But towards Shami, Ferguson and Rashid, the Royal Challengers trio has a beneficial match-up and the staff would look to make use of that as a catalyst for a flip in fortunes.

Likely XIs

Gujarat Titans: 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wk), 3 Hardik Pandya (capt), 4 David Miller, 5 Rahul Tewatia, 6 Abhinav Manohar, 7 Rashid Khan, 8 Alzarri Joseph, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Yash Dayal

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Faf du Plessis (capt), 2 Virat Kohli, 3 Rajat Patidar, 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 Shahbaz Ahmed, 6 Suyash Prabhudessai/Mahipal Lomror, 7 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 8 Wanindu Hasaranga, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Josh Hazlewood

Strategy punt

Ferguson has picked up six wickets within the six overs he has bowled within the powerplay this season, with an early wicket typically setting him up for a profitable spell within the match. But he’s but to dismiss any of du Plessis, Kohli and Maxwell in T20s. Given all three batters are struggling a bit, it could possibly be time for Ferguson to set the file straight.

Conversely, if Maxwell may be there when Rashid comes into the assault, Royal Challengers are prone to profit. For Maxwell has the perfect common towards spinners this season and hits a boundary each 2.8 balls towards them. Moreover, towards Rashid, the lone frontline spinner in Titans’ line-up, he averages 68.

Stats that matter

Rashid has hit seven sixes in 36 balls on this IPL, a six each 5.1 balls. Among batters who’ve confronted at the least 30 balls, nobody has a greater fee.

Kohli has the fourth-lowest common (18.28) for any participant who has performed at the least eight innings this season. Five occasions he has been dismissed in single digits, the joint-most such dismissals in IPL 2022.