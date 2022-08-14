World
To counter China aggression, US to boost Taiwan trade, navigation – Times of India
WASHINGTON: The US will enhance commerce with Taiwan in response to China’s “provocative” behaviour, the White House stated Friday, because it insisted on the suitable of air and sea passage by the tense strait.
A brand new commerce plan can be unveiled inside days, whereas US forces will transit the Taiwan Strait within the subsequent few weeks, stated Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific points and an adviser to President Joe Biden.
The assertion got here after Beijing raged ultimately week’s journey by US House speaker Nancy Pelosi, launching its largest-ever army drills across the self-ruled island.
The US is reasserting its involvement within the space, whereas reiterating its coverage of “strategic ambiguity” — diplomatically recognising China whereas supporting Taiwan’s self-rule.
