To Do List: Banksy Art Exhibit, Virtual Brunch Honoring Black History, Bull Riding

BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend’s To Do List features a newly-opened exhibit that includes work from a world-renowned artist, a digital brunch in honor of Black historical past, and a bull using competitors in Worcester.

BANKSY ART EXHIBIT

A extremely anticipated artwork exhibit is now open in Harvard Square and provides the general public a uncommon probability to see works from a world-renowned artist in a single spot. The touring exhibition, “The Art of Banksy,” options over 100 genuine Banksy items from personal collectors.

https://www.banksyexhibit.com/boston/

When: Now via May 15

Where: 12 Palmer Street, Cambridge

Cost: Tickets begin at $39.99

VIRTUAL BRUNCH IN HONOR OF BLACK HISTORY

On Sunday, be a part of a digital wine tasting, brunch, and dialog hosted by Chef Douglass Williams as a part of the Community Through Hospitality initiative. All proceeds will likely be donated to The Steppingstone Foundation. Brunch packages for 2 could be ordered for pickup at Mida areas in Newton and the South End.

https://midarestaurant.com

When: Sunday, February 27, 12-1pm

Where: Online

Cost: $90 (tickets available here)

PBR WORCESTER RUMBLE

The PBR Worcester Rumble is going down this Saturday on the DCU Center. There yow will discover a few of the finest skilled bull riders on this planet. The motion begins at 7 p.m. with 40 opponents, and one particular person will in the end be declared the winner.

https://pbr.com/news/2021/11/pendleton-whisky-velocity-tour-rumbles-back-to-worcester-for-sixth-time-on-feb-26-2022/

When: Feb. 26 at 7 p.m.

Where: DCU Center, 50 Foster Street, Worcester

Cost: Prices range relying on seating (tickets out there here)