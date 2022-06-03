To Do List: Cirque du Solei, Arlington Summer Beer Garden, Monster Jam

BOSTON — For the primary weekend of June, you possibly can take pleasure in a Cirque du Soleil present in Boston, take pleasure in every kind of beer in Arlington, and watch monster vans compete towards each other at Gillette Stadium. It’s all part of this weekend’s To Do List.

CIRQUE DU SOLEIL

It’s a present that mixes acrobatics and ice skating, and yow will discover it at Agganis Arena via June 12. Cirque du Soleil’s touring ice present “Crystal” is now in Boston for 15 performances. The spectacular forged consists of ice skaters, acrobats, and musicians, bringing circus artwork to the ice. The exhibits are meant for folks of all ages.

https://www.cirquedusoleil.com/crystal

When: June 1-12

Where: Agganis Arena, 925 Commonwealth Avenue, Boston

Cost: Ticket costs range

ARLINGTON SUMMER BEER GARDEN

Now via September, the Arlington Summer Beer Garden is again for an additional season in Arlington Center. The occasion is offered by Burke’s Aleworks and the Arlington Historical Society. Every Saturday from 2-8 p.m., take heed to dwell music and revel in meals from Menotomy Grill.

https://www.facebook.com/burkesalewerks/

When: Every Saturday from June 4-September between 2-8pm

Where: 7 Jason Street, Arlington

Cost: N/A

MONSTER JAM AT GILLETTE STADIUM

Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium on Saturday. Get there early for the pit occasion beginning at 2:30 p.m. for some family-friendly actions. During that point, you can take photographs, see the vans up shut, and meet the drivers. The competitors begins at 7 p.m.

https://www.monsterjam.com/en-US/events/foxborough-ma/jun-04-2022-jun-04-2022

When: Saturday, June 4 at 7 pm (Pit Party from 2:30–5:30pm)

Where: Gillette Stadium, One Patriot Place, Foxboro

Cost: Tickets begin at $26