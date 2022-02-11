To Do List: Local Super Bowl Party Food, Cambridgeside Black History Celebration, Galentine’s Day

BOSTON (CBS) — This weekend, you may help a neighborhood restaurant by ordering meals in your Super Bowl social gathering, rejoice Black History Month in Cambridgeside, and luxuriate in a Galentine’s Day at Ned Devine’s.

It’s all a part of this weekend’s To Do List.

READ MORE: Matchmaking Business Booming After 2 Years Of COVID Pandemic

BUTTERMILK & BOURBON SUPER BOWL BOX

Buttermilk & Bourbon is making it simple with platters to go made particularly for the large sport. Orders of things like rooster sliders and beignets might be made by Saturday, with pickup obtainable on Sunday at both of their two areas in Boston and Watertown.

https://www.buttermilkbourbon.com/menus/

When: Pickup on Feb. 13

Where: Buttermilk & Bourbon areas (160 Commonwealth Ave., Boston and 100 Arsenal Yards, Watertown)

Cost: Prices fluctuate

CAMBRIDGESIDE BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION

READ MORE: Psychologist Arrested For Child Pornography After Contractor Finds Hidden Room In Danvers Apartment

In honor of Black History Month, Cambridgeside is partnering with J. Perry Fine Art and internet hosting a pop-up market this weekend that includes native black-owned companies. Shop from over 30 venders promoting every thing from artwork to clothes. You can discover the market on the second ground of the purchasing vacation spot.

https://www.cambridgeside.com/event/Pop-Up-Market/2145558232/

When: Feb. 11-12: 11am-8pm, Feb. 13: 12-6pm

Where: Cambridgeside, 100 CambridgeSide Place; Located on Level 2

Cost: N/A

NED DEVINE’S GALENTINE’S DAY BRUNCH

With Valentine’s Day proper across the nook, rejoice the vacation with a bunch of buddies at Ned Devine’s. The Faneuil Hall Restaurant is internet hosting a Galentine’s Day brunch on Sunday with a particular themed menu, and music and flicks enjoying all through.

http://neddevinesboston.com/

MORE NEWS: Canton Man Accused Of Bringing Gun To Worcester School Acquitted

When: Sunday, February 13 (11am-2pm)

Where: Ned Devine’s, 1 Faneuil Hall Marketplace

Cost: Prices fluctuate