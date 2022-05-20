To Do List: Owl’s Nest Beer Garden, Baby Goat Yoga, Free Ferry Day

BOSTON — This weekend, you’ll be able to take a look at common beer gardens which can be reopening, do yoga with child goats, take a ferry at no cost, and check out scrumptious meals from the SouthCoast space. It’s all part of this weekend’s To Do List.

OWL’S NEST BEER GARDENS

The Owl’s Nest beer gardens on the esplanade and in Herter Park are reopening this weekend. In addition to these two spots, Night Shift Brewing has 4 extra areas opening in June. You’ll be capable to discover rotating meals vehicles at every of them.

https://nightshiftbrewing.com/locations/owls-nest/

When: Times of operation fluctuate

Where: OWL’S NEST ESPLANADE Between Berkeley & Clarendon Streets alongside the Storrow Lagoon (use the Dartmouth Street footbridge for entry)

Between Harvard Stadium & Everett Street alongside Soldier’s Field Road

Cost: N/A

BABY GOAT YOGA

On weekends, check out Baby Goat Yoga at Happy Goats Farm in Holliston and get a exercise in with assist from a miniature alpine goat. The lessons are meant for all ranges and for ages 7 and up.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baby-goat-yoga-tickets-295192557887?aff=ebdssbdestsearch

When: Saturdays (9:30am & 6pm) and Sundays (9:30am)

Where: Happy Goats Farm, 400 Norfolk Street, Holliston

Cost: $35

FREE FERRY DAY

On Saturday, head to the Boston Harbor Islands for free of charge throughout Free Ferry Day. You will go away from Boston and go to both Spectacle Island or Georges Island. Tickets are first come, first serve.

https://www.bostonharborislands.org/event/free-ferry-day-may2022/

When: Saturday, May 21, 8am-2:30pm

Where: Georges Island & Spectacle Island

Cost: Free

TASTE OF SOUTHCOAST

The style of SouthCoast occasion on Sunday is making it simple to strive among the greatest dishes within the space. Over 20 eating places can be serving samples in New Bedford, with attendees capable of forged votes for his or her favorites.

https://tasteofsouthcoast.com

When: Sunday, May 22, 12-5pm

Where: Pier 3, New Bedford

Cost: General Admission: $20, Children ages 5-12: $10