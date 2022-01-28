To try or not to try: Pic of Hari mirch ka halwa leaves people with thoughts

Green chilli is an important a part of many meals dishes. However, not everyone seems to be a fan of this merchandise. There are some who love staying away from hari mirch and agree that their meals tastes significantly better with out it. If you’re somebody who shares the identical sentiment, then there’s a probability {that a} image of this uncommon dish will go away you irked. The case stands out as the identical, even in case you are somebody who loves consuming chilli. It’s as a result of the dish is halwa made utilizing inexperienced chillis. Let that sink in.

“Sardi ke liye Hari mirch ka halwa [Green chilli halwa for winters],” writer Rana Safvi wrote whereas posting the image. Take a take a look at the share:

The publish has been shared a day in the past. Since being tweeted, it has gathered greater than 400 likes. People additionally shared numerous feedback whereas reacting to the tweet.

“Hearing about this for the first time. You tried? How was it?” requested a Twitter person. To which, the unique poster replied, “It was good. Had at a wedding few years ago.”

“What is it to be eaten with? Never heard of this but sounds very interesting,” shared one other. “Halwa wo bhi Hari Mirch Ka, ye kya combination hai? [Halwa that too of green chilli. What kind of combination is this?],” requested a 3rd. “No way this is real, is it?” expressed a fourth. “I am not sure I love this or hate this,” posted a fifth.

What are your ideas on the video?