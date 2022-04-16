Tobago has 307 active covid19 cases

News

Image courtesy CDC

Tobago’s lively covid19 instances now stands at 307 after two new instances have been confirmed in a single day.

The island’s covid19 dying toll stays at 262.

See additionally

In a press release on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that eight persons are at the moment hospitalised, three of whom have been absolutely vaccinated and 5 unvaccinated.

The division mentioned up to now, 7,756 patents have recovered from covid19.