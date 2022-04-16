Americas
Tobago has 307 active covid19 cases
Image courtesy CDC
Tobago’s lively covid19 instances now stands at 307 after two new instances have been confirmed in a single day.
The island’s covid19 dying toll stays at 262.
In a press release on Friday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that eight persons are at the moment hospitalised, three of whom have been absolutely vaccinated and 5 unvaccinated.
The division mentioned up to now, 7,756 patents have recovered from covid19.