Tobago has 440 active covid19 cases

Tobago now has 440 energetic covid19 circumstances after 52 new circumstances had been confirmed in a single day.

The island’s covid19 dying toll stands at 238.

In an announcement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Social Protection reported that 17 individuals are presently hospitalised, three of whom are totally vaccinated and 14 unvaccinated.

The division stated there are 6,149 recovered covid19 sufferers in Tobago.