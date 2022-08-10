Tobias White-Sansom: Brother pleas for answers over Spanish nightclub death

Dramatic and controversial photographs have emerged after the loss of life of a British citizen in a membership in Mallorca on July twenty sixth.

A brawl with the membership safety guards, who known as the police, ended with Tobias White-Sansom in a coma in hospital, the place he died days later. His brother William has accused the Spanish police of brutality and calls for justice.

“What seemed to be for 30 minutes, eight police officers from his head to his feet, knelt on him and held him on the ground,” William White-Sansom advised Euronews.

“Everyone started to gather around him and tell the police that they’re going to kill him because Toby was screaming for his life that he can’t breathe: please, I can’t breathe, pleading for his life. So momentarily, the only thing that my brother was fighting for was fighting for his life.”

When requested by Euronews, a Spanish Guardia Civil spokesperson stated that:

The topic was then restrained utilizing what the Spanish police stated was an acceptable power for his personal security. They claimed that the topic had taken quite a few medication.

His brother denies he had taken extreme quantities of banned substances. His household have known as for an additional investigation into his loss of life and have raised the case with the British overseas workplace.

Tobias White-Sansom was a 35-year-old father of two kids.