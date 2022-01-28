Toby Roland-Jones signs contract extension at Middlesex
Fast bowler backed after harm setbacks, and can stick with membership a minimum of till 2023
“I am absolutely delighted to commit to Middlesex Cricket for the next two years,” Roland-Jones mentioned. “I feel hugely fortunate that my passion for the club and the game continues to grow, as it has since the day I joined, back in 2010.
“The pleasure and potential on this squad provides us each alternative to return this membership to the extent it needs to be at, and I stay up for taking part in any half I can to make that occur.
“With the appointment of Richard Johnson as First Team Coach yesterday, we have a high-quality coach returning to the club, and someone who has previously worked with and helped so many of our players in the earlier parts of their careers. I know the players can’t wait to get started under him, and I’m sure he returns as eager as we all are to bring the club success.”
Roland-Jones has made a complete of 224 appearances for Middlesex throughout all three codecs of the sport, with a complete of 545 wickets. His debut for the membership got here in 2010, when he picked up two five-wicket hauls in eight appearances, and in 2015, he made his maiden first-class hundred in opposition to Yorkshire at Lord’s.
His place in membership folklore was secured within the remaining match of the 2016 season, when he claimed a hat-trick in opposition to Yorkshire to safe the County Championship title. His remaining wicket accomplished a ten-wicket haul, and took his tally for the season to 54 at 28.22.
The following yr, Roland-Jones made the primary of his 4 Test appearances, claiming 5 wickets on debut in opposition to South Africa at The Oval, however his hopes of starring in that winter’s Ashes had been curtailed by the analysis of a stress fracture in his again.
Alan Coleman, Middlesex’s head of Men’s Performance, mentioned: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to agree this extension to Toby’s contract. He is a huge character in our dressing room, a great influence to the rest of our group, and a key player for us on the field.
“We noticed on the again finish of final season what he’s able to as a participant, similar to we’ve got witnessed for a lot of seasons beforehand, and I’m sure that we’ll be seeing rather more of that over the following two seasons.”