Toby Roland-Jones signs contract extension at Middlesex

Toby Roland-Jones will stick with Middlesex a minimum of till the tip of 2023, after signing a contract extension that can take him into his thirteenth yr with the membership.

Roland-Jones has endured an injury-plagued few years , together with a knee cartilage harm that took 4 months out of his 2021 season, following again and shoulder issues that had restricted his involvement since 2018.

“I am absolutely delighted to commit to Middlesex Cricket for the next two years,” Roland-Jones mentioned. “I feel hugely fortunate that my passion for the club and the game continues to grow, as it has since the day I joined, back in 2010.

“The pleasure and potential on this squad provides us each alternative to return this membership to the extent it needs to be at, and I stay up for taking part in any half I can to make that occur.

“With the appointment of Richard Johnson as First Team Coach yesterday, we have a high-quality coach returning to the club, and someone who has previously worked with and helped so many of our players in the earlier parts of their careers. I know the players can’t wait to get started under him, and I’m sure he returns as eager as we all are to bring the club success.”

Roland-Jones has made a complete of 224 appearances for Middlesex throughout all three codecs of the sport, with a complete of 545 wickets. His debut for the membership got here in 2010, when he picked up two five-wicket hauls in eight appearances, and in 2015, he made his maiden first-class hundred in opposition to Yorkshire at Lord’s.

His place in membership folklore was secured within the remaining match of the 2016 season, when he claimed a hat-trick in opposition to Yorkshire to safe the County Championship title. His remaining wicket accomplished a ten-wicket haul, and took his tally for the season to 54 at 28.22.

The following yr, Roland-Jones made the primary of his 4 Test appearances, claiming 5 wickets on debut in opposition to South Africa at The Oval, however his hopes of starring in that winter’s Ashes had been curtailed by the analysis of a stress fracture in his again.

Alan Coleman, Middlesex’s head of Men’s Performance, mentioned: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to agree this extension to Toby’s contract. He is a huge character in our dressing room, a great influence to the rest of our group, and a key player for us on the field.

“We noticed on the again finish of final season what he’s able to as a participant, similar to we’ve got witnessed for a lot of seasons beforehand, and I’m sure that we’ll be seeing rather more of that over the following two seasons.”