Today host Allison Langdon roasts Daniil Medvedev after Australian Open defeat

Today host Alison Langdon advised Melbourne was “not fond” of Daniil Medvedev following his disruptive antics on the Australian Open.

Nine’s Today host Allison Langdon has taken purpose at Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev over his unsavoury match conduct and obvious hatred for Melbourne.

Langdon on Monday morning poked enjoyable on the world quantity two after his loss to Rafael Nadal on Sunday evening at Melbourne Park.

She sarcastically remarked that Medvedev was as “gracious as ever in defeat” and went on to recommend Melbourne hated him for his “villain” antics all through the match.

“You can almost feel sorry for the Russian. He’s the tournament villain and he plays the part pretty well,” Langdon stated.

“We’ve seen him in each round, he’s had a blow up or something. With Nick Kyrgios, he accused the crowd of having a low IQ. He went them against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“And then of course last night – he hates Melbourne. And for I think obvious reasons. Melbourne’s not too fond of him either.”

In Sunday’s ultimate, Medvedev was notably disturbed on the crowd’s overwhelming help for 21-time Grand Slam winner Nadal, and repeatedly requested it to be quiet.

Medvedev was additionally heard complaining to the chair umpire about followers yelling out throughout play.

“They are idiots. No brains,” he was heard saying. “Empty brains. Probably in their life it must be very bad.”

In his post-match press convention, Medvedev made it clear he was upset with the group’s affect on the sport, and gave an instance of the way it affected his efficiency.

“I’m just going to give one small example. Before Rafa serves even in the fifth set, there would be somebody, and I would even be surprised, like one guy screaming, ‘C’mon, Daniil’,” he stated.

“A thousand people would be like, ‘Tsss, tsss, tsss’. That sound. Before my serve, I didn’t hear it. It’s disappointing. It’s disrespectful, it’s disappointing.”

The expertise has left him doubting his future within the sport.

“I’m not sure after 30 years I’m going to want to play tennis,” he stated.

“The kid that was dreaming is not anymore in me after today. It will be tougher to continue tennis when it’s like this.”

Sunday evening was not the primary time Medvedev made his view of the Australian Open crowds clear. After his second spherical win towards Australian Nick Kyrgios, Medvedev claimed noisy spectators had a “low IQ”.

He additionally advised the group to indicate extra respect throughout his on-court interview with tennis nice Jim Courier after the match.

The Russian additionally engaged in an indignant tirade at umpire Jaume Campistol late within the second set of his rollercoaster semi-final victory towards heated rival Stefanos Tsitsipas.

After first complaining about followers yelling out throughout his serve, Medvedev turned his fury in the direction of the umpire and at one level shouted “look at me” earlier than repeatedly asking the umpire if he was “stupid”.

He stormed off the court docket on the finish of the set and referred to as the official a “small cat”.

“You understand Greek? You understand Greek? Next time it should be a code violation,” he stated, complaining about why Tsitsipas had not been given a code violation.

“If you don’t, you are, how can I call it, a small cat. Repeat the answer to my question. Will you answer my question?”

The match completed with the 2 gamers sharing an icy handshake on the internet earlier than the Melbourne crowd booed Medvedev as he stepped onto the center of the court docket.

The No. 2 seed was booed once more as he walked out to conduct his on-court interview with Courier.

He was then booed for a 3rd time when he stated he could be having dinner on Saturday evening and may not watch Ash Barty taking part in within the girls’s singles ultimate.