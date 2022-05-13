Today is Friday the 13th. Here’s what netizens are posting on this day

Friday is mostly the day that people look ahead to because it marks an finish of a work week and opens the door to a calming weekend. Today would be the identical for a lot of, except they’ve friggatriskaidekaphobia – the irrational worry of Friday when it falls on the thirteenth day of a month. Are you somebody who isn’t a fan of this notorious date too? Then it’s a day to avoid social media. Why, you ask? People have now taken to numerous platforms to share totally different posts associated to the day – a lot in order that the phrases “Friday the 13th” are additionally trending on Twitter.

Though the basis of at the present time that’s lengthy thought-about to be a harbinger of dangerous luck is unclear, there are a number of theories that attempt explaining why this specific day and date mixture is taken into account ominous and spooky by many. Also, what add on to this worry are the tales of real-life unlucky incidents that befell on this supposedly unfortunate day.

The recognition, or on this case unpopularity, of the date is such that it has additionally impressed a profitable horror movie franchise with the identify “Friday the 13th”.

We have collected among the posts associated to the day. From spooky to intriguing to humorous, persons are sharing every kind of posts.

Here is a Twitter consumer who posted a query associated to Jason Voorhees, a personality from the Friday the thirteenth collection.

Friday the thirteenth tweet.(Twitter/@SLKSheWolf)

Then there may be this particular person who additionally talked about the film in a really fascinating manner:

This Instagram consumer shared in regards to the “scariest” factor that they may do right this moment. There is an opportunity that you can find it relatable too:

Then there may be this put up that lists among the commonest superstitions that many are inclined to consider on at the present time:

This Instagram consumer gave a humorous twist and in contrast at the present time to Monday:

Another particular person posted their private ‘horror story’ on Twitter:

A Twitter put up associated to Friday the thirteenth.(Twitter/@karu9ah)

This particular person shared their story too:

What are you posting on at the present time?