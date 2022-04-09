Today’s “Wordle” answer—How to solve #294, Saturday, April 9 word puzzle

It could solely be 5 letters, however fixing Wordle generally is a problem whenever you solely have six tries or much less.

The addictive puzzle sport makes use of a color-coded system that reveals gamers when the letter they’ve chosen is in the correct place (inexperienced), when it is within the phrase however within the flawed place (yellow), and when it is not within the phrase in any respect (gray).

It all sounds very simple however it can leave you scratching your head as you determine letter combos.

That’s why Newsweek has put collectively some clues that can assist you. The reply to April 9’s Wordle puzzle is additional down the web page so if you wish to see what it’s, merely scroll down.

Created by software engineer Josh Wardle, it was launched to the general public in October 2021. It shortly grew to become a worldwide hit and from simply 90 gamers, it now has 45 million customers a day.

The phenomenon has impressed quite a few different each day puzzles, such because the globe-trotting game Worldle and the math-based Nerdle.

In January 2022, Wardle sold the game to The New York Times Company for an undisclosed seven-figure sum, and since February has turn out to be a characteristic of the publication’s platform.

‘Wordle’ #294 Hints for Saturday, April 9

Newsweek has put collectively 5 clues that may aid you recover from the road in as we speak’s Wordle.

Each trace makes the reply extra apparent than the earlier one so should you attain a clue you assume is sufficient to remedy the puzzle then you definitely want go no additional.

Hint #1: The phrase for April 9 has two vowels and a superb beginning phrase could possibly be "attic."

Hint #2: The phrase in as we speak's Wordle is a characteristic of most buildings.

Hint #3: Today's Wordle is a homophone with a verb which means to take a look at intently.

Hint #4: You can go up, go down or slip on as we speak's Wordle phrase.

Hint #5: Merriam-Webster defines Wordle #294 as a "series of steps or flights of steps for passing from one level to another —often used in plural but singular or plural in construction."

‘Wordle’ #294 Answer for Saturday, April 9

The reply to as we speak’s Wordle is “stair.”

Wordle refreshes at 7 p.m. ET day-after-day, after which the following phrase will likely be accessible.

Those wanting one thing else to maintain their thoughts occupied as they look forward to the following sport can check out these similar word-based puzzles.