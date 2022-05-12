Todd Bettison Named New Detroit Deputy Mayor

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) — Mayor Mike Duggan named Todd Bettison as the brand new Detroit deputy mayor.

Bettison — the primary assistant chief of police — will start his new function on May 23. His duties will embrace serving as a bridge to group leaders and activists and overseeing many points of metropolis authorities.

According to the Mayor’s Office, Bettison replaces Conrad Mallett, who’s town’s new company counsel.

“I truly believe in servant leadership and being given this opportunity means I’ll be able to serve the people of the City of Detroit in new ways and in new areas,” Bettison stated in a press release. “There is so much more we can accomplish for the people of this city if we are able to find common ground with those members of the community that disagree with us. I believe the best solutions are the ones developed collaboratively.”

Bettison has been with the Detroit Police Department for 27 years, which he oversaw all points of group relations in addition to administrative capabilities of the division. His profession with DPD began as a patrol officer earlier than shifting to sergeant 5 years later after which lieutenant the next 12 months. He was later promoted to inspector, captain, commander after which chief in 2017.

As deputy director, he’ll fill in for Duggan if he’s unable to meet his duties. Bettison will even oversee all enforcement-related actions within the metropolis, together with police and blight enforcement. Focus areas will embrace the fireplace division, emergency administration and homeland safety, constructing security, engineering and environmental enforcement, group and faith-based affairs, civil rights, inclusion and alternative, and authorities affairs.

“Todd Bettison has a remarkable ability to work positively with every type of community group to improve the city,” Duggan stated in a press release. His management of the Neighborhood Police Officer program was a significant a part of altering the way in which the Detroit Police Department pertains to Detroiters.”

