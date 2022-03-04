Sports
Todd Boehly, Hansjoerg Wyss lead consortium to bid for Chelsea: Report | Football News – Times of India
A consortium led by American Todd Boehly and Swiss enterprise tycoon Hansjoerg Wyss is predicted to make a bid for Chelsea Football Club earlier than the top of the week, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Thursday.
Russian Roman Abramovich stated on Wednesday he would promote Chelsea, 19 years after shopping for the Premier League membership, amid calls in Britain for sanctions in opposition to him following Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.
The choice provided a uncommon likelihood to buy a prime Premier League membership and prompted widespread hypothesis over who would possibly step in.
Boehly and Wyss are working with a minimum of one different accomplice, the Telegraph stated, including that though there have been different potential bidders, Boehly and Wyss might have a bonus with finance for the deal secured.
