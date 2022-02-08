Toddler asks Alexa to play her favourite song, begins dancing as it plays. Watch

Kids and their interactions with Alexa by way of totally different units at all times make for entertaining movies. This video reveals one such interplay and it’s good to brighten up the gloomiest of days. In the video, just a little lady requests Alexa to play a track she loves. What makes the clip is lovely is that she doesn’t know the title of the track however manages simply sufficient for Alexa to acknowledge the precise monitor and play it. What follows is much more pleasant. The little lady has the sweetest response to the track and it’s assured to soften your coronary heart and cheer you up.

“Hey Alexa, play A-a-aye,” says the caption shared together with the video. It has been posted by Dirty Heads, an American reggae rock band, on their Instagram deal with. In case the caption didn’t give it away, the track the child requests known as ‘Vacation’.

The second the track begins to play, the toddler breaks into just a little dance as she can’t include her pleasure.

Watch the fantastic video beneath:

The video, which was shared two weeks in the past, has acquired greater than 1.7 lakh likes, thus far. Several individuals have posted feedback about it as effectively.

“It’s a great kid’s song,” commented an Instagram consumer. “Omg her little dance lol,” wrote one other.

The ‘Vacation’ track got here out in 2017 and has been extraordinarily standard on Instagram Reels.

What do you consider this cute video?