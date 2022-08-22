Toddler helps mom with laundry, netizens love his gesture. Watch

Are you bored with doing the chores all by your self? Who does not wish to have a companion in doing chores in spite of everything? This toddler is one such lovely partner-in-chores a mother might have requested for. A video going viral on Instagram exhibits a bit of boy serving to his mother with the laundry.

The video was shared by the Instagram consumer Brittani who goes by the username @brittani.withani. The consumer who occurs to be this cute kid’s mother posted the video with the caption, “Little laundry helper.” The video exhibits the baby sitting amidst a pile of socks as he picks up every sock one after the other to place them within the laundry basket.

Watch the video right here:

The consumer, Brittani has 3,000 followers and he or she incessantly shares movies of her youngster which might be pleasant to observe. The video with the textual content, “I’ll help you, mom,” was shared by Brittani on July 28 and it amassed greater than 1 million views. The submit additionally garnered greater than 63,000 likes and prompted many customers to submit feedback.

One of the Instagram customers asking the toddler’s age commented, “What age? I wanna do this with my baby. ” Another one wrote, “Omg! THE CUTEST laundry helper, ever! Can we hire him to fold yoga towels at the studio??” “He knows he’s being helpful,” wrote the third.