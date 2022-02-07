Toddler mimics Allu Arjun’s hook step from Pushpa’s Srivalli. Watch cute video

The Srivalli fever has obtained social media in a frenzy. This music that stars Allu Arjun and is featured within the film Pushpa: The Rise has sparked a development on social media the place lots of people could be seen dancing to this music. This video that was shared on Twitter, exhibits how a toddler additionally could not assist themself after they noticed this music play on the tv.

The video opens to point out a toddler trying intently on the tv that may be seen enjoying Srivalli as Allu Arjun does the hook step to the music. The lovable child immediately takes inspiration from the star and tries their stage finest to mimic the hook step. The toddler could be seen dragging their toes alongside the ground and transferring round in circles whereas they preserve trying on the tv to examine if they’re doing it proper.

This video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Youngest fan of Pushpa aka Allu Arjun.” The video has gone viral throughout social media platforms and other people preserve insisting that this video reaches the celebs of the film. In the caption of the video shared on Twitter, Allu Arjun has additionally been tagged.

Watch the video proper right here:

The dance video was posted on Twitter on February 5. Since then, it has garnered greater than 7,000 likes and numerous feedback from Twitter customers.

An particular person tagged Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun and wrote, “Look at this cute fan.” “Best of the best video bhai,” posted one other, adopted by two thumbs up emojis. “Cute,” commented a 3rd, with a coronary heart emoji.

What are your ideas on this video?