Toddler of missing Australian woman said one word as she ran into church

“At that moment, my only reaction was to pick her up and not to let her go and the whole time I was with her, I never did. “She was calm the whole time and smiled a lot with us. You would never know we were strangers. “She was in a perfect state. The only strange thing was she had no shoes. “She was a beautiful princess who did not deserve this to happen to her.” Wilbert Canto stated he by no means let go of Adelynn till she was within the arms of police. Credit:Wilbert Canto

Canto stated the person with whom he had spoken, who he later thought resembled Adelynn’s father on the information, vanished. “My cousin and I went with the child asking people in houses if they knew her but nobody did and neighbours tried helping find her family,” he stated. “After one hour of asking neighbours and people around the area, we made a call to 911 to report her and 30 minutes later police arrived and the girl was taken to a safe house until her family picks her up.” Shanks’ brother Daniel advised Nine’s Today he was advised Adelynn was protected and in good well being after the embassy had despatched them images and data. Adelynn ran in the direction of the doorway of the church. Credit:Wilbert Canto

“We’ve had a friend of ours send us a photo that had been posted on one of the Cancun social media sites and said, ‘is this your niece?’” he stated. “We were woken up in the middle of the night and confirmed that it was [her] and we haven’t been able to get in touch with my sister. So, we’ve got grave concerns for [Tahnee’s] safety.” Daniel Shanks stated the Australian and Mexican governments’ search efforts for his lacking sister had been boosted following publicity. “We’ve got a lot of people on the ground searching at the moment, they’re chasing up footage of when the vehicle left their home town and chasing CCTV footage, they’re pinging the phone, they call it to find out their last GPS location of Tahnee’s phone and Jorge’s,” he stated.