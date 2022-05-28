Toddler says goodbye to dog before leaving for school on his first day. Watch

Dogs are such cute and lovely animals who get numerous love from all of the relations. Kids who develop up with canines discover a companion and greatest good friend in them. Dogs additionally act as guardians for his or her human’s children. In a very heartwarming video posted on Instagram, somewhat boy who was beginning faculty went to say goodbye to his canine earlier than leaving. The video will make you go aww as it’s so lovely to look at.

The video was posted by the Instagram account keebo_the_lab three days in the past. It has acquired greater than 25,000 views up to now. The video exhibits the toddler sporting a small backpack going over to his pet Labrador Retriever named Keebo. The boy offers the canine a hug earlier than leaving for college on his first day.

“Little one starts school from today and before leaving for the school he came to hug me and say bye,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video under:

The video has acquired greater than 2,400 likes and a number of other feedback.

“Awwwwww… that’s so sweet, two pure souls,” commented an Instagram person. “Best of luck Agastya for your new journey and please take Keebo with you to drop you to school as he will be missing you so much,” wrote one other. “God bless you both always,” posted a 3rd. “Thank you all for your warm wishes and blessings, it means a lot to us,” posted the canine account within the feedback.

Keebo is a yellow English Labrador Retriever. It lives in Bangalore. The canine account has greater than 16,000 followers.

What are your ideas about this lovely video?