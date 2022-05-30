Toddler showers dog with kisses, video is too cute to handle

Are you searching for a cute video to cope with your Monday blues? Then here’s a a video which will uplift your temper nearly immediately. The video is such that it could additionally go away you very pleased. The clip exhibits a candy interplay between a toddler and a tiny canine.

The video was initially posted by an Instagram person and later shared by a web page that solely posts movies of Golden Retrievers. The video is posted with the caption, “I think it’s love.”

The clip opens to indicate a pet sitting on a sofa with a tiny human standing in entrance of it. She is seen showering the doggo with tons of kisses. Text insert on the video additionally explains how she couldn’t cease kissing the pooch.

Watch the heartwarming video:

The video has been shared about 12 hours in the past. Since being posted, the video has collected over three lakh views and the numbers are solely rising. The put up has additionally gathered greater than 32,000 likes and counting. The share has additionally prompted folks to put up numerous love-filled feedback.

“That’s just the cutest thing,” shared an Instagram person. “In case you need some cuteness in your life today,” posted one other. “Cuteness overload,” expressed a 3rd. “So sweet,” wrote a fourth.

What are your ideas on the video?