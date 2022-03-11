Toddler’s reaction to her father playing a video game will melt your heart

Kids adore their mother and father a lot and their eyes mirror that love and affection. It is commonly stated that daughters bond with their fathers greater than their moms. Videos of toddlers reacting to their mother and father who’re engaged in one thing are at all times a delight to observe. Like this lovely video posted on Instagram, during which a toddler is seen watching her dad taking part in a online game. The daughter’s response is so pretty that it’ll soften your coronary heart.

“When our daughter loves watching her dad play his game,” says the textual content on the video. It was uploaded by the Instagram web page Pubity 18 hours in the past and it has obtained over 4.3 million views to date.

“This might be the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video beneath:

“She’s gonna be a menace on madden one day,” commented an Instagram consumer referring to the sport that the person was taking part in. “Daughter is happy in her father’s happiness,” stated one other.

The video was initially uploaded on Instagram two days in the past by Kyra Henry, an influencer. It has obtained over 90,000 views to date. “Just another excuse for him to play his game,” says the caption of the unique video.

“I love her little smile,” an Instagram consumer commented together with coronary heart emojis. “This just melts my heart,” stated one other. A 3rd commented, “She just be so happy to be around him.”

What do you concentrate on this lovely video?