“Together Against Terrorism”: Indian Army’s Message To Kashmiris

It underlines the significance of communal concord.

New Delhi:

Amid a spike in terror incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, the Army has put out a video, underlining how each part of the society has suffered the injuries of terrorism and assuring residents that it’s strongly with them of their struggle for stability within the Valley.

The video, tweeted by the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army and titled “Kashmir Fights Back”, makes an attempt to indicate the sufferings of the civilians, regardless of their religion, and the efforts undertaken by the safety forces to finish terrorism and reinforce normalcy within the valley.

“The decades of terrorism has left us with orphans, widows, wailing mothers and helpless fathers,” reads the textual content.

The video exhibits the visuals of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, rescue operations, and stone-throwing incidents, and highlights how terrorists, by means of the many years, have misguided the youth of the valley and instigated enmity between completely different communities. It underlines the significance of communal concord.

“They tried to divide our society. They tried to misguide our youth. They tried to turn our peer vaer (land of saints) into a battleground,” the textual content additional reads.

It additionally pays tribute to Kashmiris who have been killed by the terrorists, together with Shujaat Bukhari, Arjumand Majeed, Makhan Lal Bindroo, sarpanch Ajay Pandita, Supinder Kaur, Wasim Bari, Lt Umer Fayaz, Ayub Pandita, and Pervez Ahmed Dar amongst others.

It additional exhibits safety personnel comforting civilians and kids and concludes with a message of combating terrorism and radicalisation collectively.

“Kashmir is not alone in this fight. With you in the past. For you in the future. Together we will win this fight. Awaam and jawan: hand in hand,” says the textual content.