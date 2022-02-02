Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 infections exceed 20,000 for first time

New COVID-19 circumstances in Tokyo exceeded 20,000 for the primary time on Wednesday, dimming hopes {that a} wave of infections fueled by the omicron variant is peaking in Japan.

Nationwide circumstances reached a document 91,760, whereas 18 prefectures recorded all-time highs, based on a tally by on-line information service JX Press.

Tokyo reported 21,576 new circumstances, surpassing the earlier document of 17,631 within the Japanese capital on Friday.

The carefully watched utilization charge of hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 sufferers edged as much as 51.4 p.c.

Officials beforehand mentioned {that a} state of emergency can be wanted if the speed reached 50 p.c, however now say the choice will rely upon the variety of severe circumstances and different elements.

The capital and most of Japan are actually underneath restrictions to include unfold of the virus, with the newest wave of infections pushed by the extremely transmissible omicron variant.

The western prefecture of Osaka reported 11,171 new infections, down from a document 11,881 on Tuesday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno mentioned on Wednesday the federal government just isn’t planning to declare a state of emergency however stays vigilant.

To mitigate stay-at-home orders for many who had been in shut contact with contaminated members of the family, the well being ministry selected Wednesday to amend the standby interval to seven days ranging from both after they present signs of COVID-19 or take measures to forestall an infection, whichever occurs later.

Currently, those that had been in shut contact with contaminated kinfolk usually are not allowed to go away dwelling till seven days after medical remedy ends.

“In particular, as [the number of] infected children increases, [it] causes a rapid increase in infections among parents who are in close contact with them and forced to stand by at home,” Health Minister Shigeyuki Goto instructed reporters.

“We need to maintain socioeconomic activity while preventing the spread of infections.”

