Tom Ballard planned to move to the UK … until his life changed

COVID had a reasonably large impression on the trade. How badly had been you influenced professionally by the pandemic?

Well, being acutely aware of not taking part in a tiny violin when folks died and misplaced all the things, it actually upset all the things. I used to be going to maneuver to the UK in 2020, deliberate to make the transfer there completely and have a crack at that. So that didn’t happen. Taking time away from performing dwell for some time gave me numerous area to rethink what I wish to do, what’s necessary, what I do and don’t wish to hold carrying on with. But I need to say, by means of some bullshit comic loophole, the quantity of presidency assist we acquired was fairly substantial. So that was a reasonably whole lot. So I really feel like I can’t complain an excessive amount of.

Ballard says he’s now wedded to Australia. Credit:Eddie Jim

Are you continue to planning to maneuver to the UK?

Probably not – my life’s modified in that interval, I’ve a long-term associate now, I’m fairly Australia-wedded. I’ve acquired a mortgage. I might love to return, I beloved performing over there, the scene over there’s fairly wild, the possibility to tour a bit extra could be nice.