Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers retirement rhetoric ramps up after stunning losses

A gathering in subsequent week’s NFC championship recreation between Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady for a second straight season appeared nearly inevitable earlier than Saturday. Now, neither quarterback will play within the recreation after each misplaced at house within the divisional spherical of the 2021 playoffs.

Talk of their looming retirements is now the recent subject.

Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers, the No. 1 seed within the NFC this season, misplaced to the San Francisco 49ers, 13-10, on a last-second area objective Saturday night time. Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the No. 2 seed, misplaced a thriller to the Los Angeles Rams, 30-27, on Sunday—additionally on a last-second area objective.

Rodgers, 38, stated after his loss that he would not wish to be part of a group that is rebuilding. He stated he’ll meet with administration quickly to speak about it.

“I did not think we’d be talking about this after this game,” Rodgers informed reporters Saturday night time in frigid Green Bay. “I’m going to take some time and have conversations with the folks around here and then take some time away and make a decision, obviously before free agency or anything kind of gets going on that front.”

Brady, 44, did not decisively reply whether or not or not he would retire as soon as his low season begins. The seven-time Super Bowl champion and proverbial best quarterback of all-time led the Buccaneers from a 27-3 deficit to a 27-27 tie within the final minute of Sunday afternoon’s recreation. Then the Rams pulled off a miracle in Tamoa.

Many imagine Brady will name it a profession.

“There’s some uncertainty about whether or not he’ll be back with the Buccaneers in 2022,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport stated. “From what I understand he has not told the Bucs that he will be back. He’s expected to take some time away following the season, whatever happens, and consider retirement. Is it time for him to step away from the game, take some time with his family and focus on some of the other things he’s doing.”

Brady had maybe one of the best season in his 22-year profession sans a Super Bowl title. He led the league with 5,316 passing yards (a profession excessive and third-most all-time in NFL historical past). He had 43 passing touchdowns, and his 485 completions is a single-season report in league historical past.

Brady turned the third quarterback since 1991 to steer the NFL in makes an attempt, completions, passing yards, and passing touchdowns in the identical season. He additionally turned the one quarterback apart from Drew Brees with a number of 5,000-plus yards in a number of seasons, and he joins Rodgers as the one quarterbacks with 40 or extra touchdowns in three or extra seasons.

As for Rodgers, his arsenal of go catchers—receivers Davante Adams and Allen Lazard, and tight finish Robert Tonyan—are all free brokers this offseason. So is cornerback Kevin King. The Packers are already $44 million above the wage cap, so transforming the roster will likely be crucial. That won’t sit properly with Rodgers, who reportedly needed a commerce earlier than this season started.

“There’s a lot of decisions to be made. There’s a lot of players whose futures are up in the air,” Rodgers stated. “Definitely will be interesting to see which way some of those decisions go. But I’ll have conversations with [Packers GM Brian Gutekunst] the next week or so and get a little more clarity and think about my own future and how much longer I want to keep doing this.”