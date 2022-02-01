Tom Brady Announces His Retirement from the NFL After 22 Years

The information broke final week, however on Tuesday, legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady made it official; he’s retiring.

The 7-time Super Bowl champ took to Instagram to announce that he was calling an finish to his 22-year profession, after coming to the conclusion that he may now not give the “all in” dedication that success within the NFL requires.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady prolonged his because of his teammates, coaches, household, and buddies who’ve supported him.

My enjoying profession has been such an exhilarating experience, and much past my creativeness, and stuffed with ups and downs,” Brady wrote. “When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against — the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT. But the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep. I will remember and cherish those memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the line of scrimmage through the first half towards the Los Angeles Rams within the NFC Divisional Playoff sport at Raymond James Stadium on January 23, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

On Saturday, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter reported that Brady had determined to retire. Though, after time glided by with no assertion from Brady and the star quarterback’s surrogates, even his personal father, loudly proclaimed that Brady had not but determined to retire, some speculated that the report could have been inaccurate.

That hypothesis was ignited as soon as once more on Monday after Brady stated on his Let’s Go! podcast that he was “still going through the process.” However, that course of appears to have come to an finish after Brady himself made it official Tuesday morning.

Brady can be a shoo-in first-ballot Hall of Famer and is extensively considered the best quarterback to ever play the sport.