Tom Brady announces his retirement from the NFL

toggle caption Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Tom Brady has made it official: He’s retiring from the NFL.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention,” Brady wrote on his social media accounts.

His choice brings an finish to a 22-year profession for the quarterback broadly celebrated because the “GOAT,” the best of all time. A hero to legions of followers throughout New England, the place he spent 20 seasons with the Patriots earlier than signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, Brady’s staff was at all times a protected wager to win.

The announcement follows initial reports over the weekend, first from ESPN, that Brady was retiring, adopted by congratulatory tweets from Brady’s firm and the NFL. Brady’s agent, nevertheless, wouldn’t affirm the information, resulting in confusion over his plans that continued to swirl till his precise announcement on Tuesday.

But his retirement was not sudden: At 44, Brady was the oldest present participant within the NFL this previous season. He’s cited a want to spend extra time together with his spouse, Gisele Bündchen, and his three kids.

Brady the GOAT

toggle caption Jeff Haynes/AFP through Getty Images

Jeff Haynes/AFP through Getty Images

Brady’s profession was a listing of data: most Super Bowl appearances (10), most Super Bowl wins (7), most landing passes in league historical past (624), most passing yards (84,520), most playoff wins (35), most common season wins (243) — the checklist goes on.

His accomplishments got here even though his NFL prospects did not appear significantly robust popping out of his school soccer profession on the University of Michigan. Brady was picked within the sixth spherical of the 2000 NFL draft after 198 gamers had been chosen earlier than him.

But in New England Brady would join with coach Bill Belichick. And when Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe was injured in Week 2 of the 2001 season, Brady changed him as starter and would find yourself taking the Patriots to the primary of his six Super Bowl wins with the staff. With Brady on the helm, the Patriots received once more within the 2003 and 2004 seasons.

Though it will be one other decade earlier than the staff reached one other Super Bowl win, Brady repeatedly led the Patriots to the playoffs, solely lacking them within the 2002 season and within the 2008 season when he tore his ACL. Between 2011 and 2018, Brady led the Patriots to eight straight convention championship video games. They received Super Bowls within the 2014, 2016 and 2018 seasons.

toggle caption Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Leaving New England

In March 2020, Brady introduced that he would not re-sign with the Patriots. Three days later, he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With Brady beneath middle, the Bucs secured their second Super Bowl victory in franchise historical past in February 2021, the place he set a brand new document at age 43 because the oldest participant to play in a Super Bowl. He was named Super Bowl MVP for the fifth time in his profession.

His ultimate recreation got here on Jan. 23 in a divisional playoff matchup in opposition to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams began the sport out robust, taking a 27-3 lead. The Buccaneers slowly chipped away, tying the sport 27-27 with lower than a minute to play. For a second, it appeared Brady was on path to win his forty third fourth quarter comeback, however Los Angeles kicked a subject purpose to win the sport as time expired.

As Brady leaves the sport, a brand new technology of up-and-coming quarterbacks — reminiscent of 26-year-old Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and 25-year-old Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills — are poised to battle for the mantle of greatest quarterback within the NFL.

But as followers and foes alike are certainly conscious, a lot of Brady’s achievements are more likely to stand unbested perpetually.