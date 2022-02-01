Tom Brady Insists He Hasn’t Made Retirement Decision Yet, Doesn’t Know How Report Went Public

BOSTON (CBS) — Despite the entire studies, Tom Brady insists that he has not retired. Not but, anyway.

The quarterback spoke with Jim Gray for his or her weekly chat on Monday, and he mentioned that he nonetheless has not made a agency determination on retiring from soccer or taking part in subsequent season.

“I’m still just going through the process I said I was going through,” Brady mentioned. “I think when the time’s right, I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another, like I said last week.”

Brady mentioned he’s undecided what went into the reporting over the weekend, however that he was upset for such information to return out throughout championship weekend.

“I’m responsible for what I say or do and not for what others say or do,” he mentioned of these studies.

As for making a call, Brady mentioned he doesn’t have a timeline.

Brady and Gray have been talking for his or her weekly SiriusXM/podcast interview, although Monday’s episode appeared to have come primarily based on the reporting on Brady’s retirement within the earlier days.

The Brady retirement story blew up over the weekend, first with Jason La Canfora reporting on Friday night time {that a} retirement announcement was imminent, then with Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington reporting Saturday that Brady had made the choice to name it a profession.

Brady’s father in addition to his agent, Don Yee, pushed again towards these studies, calling them untimely. Buccaneers GM Jason Licht additionally informed reporters that Brady had known as the workforce on Saturday to say he hadn’t but decided on retiring or returning to play for the 2022 season.

The 44-year-old Brady led the NFL in landing passes and passing yards final 12 months, main the Buccaneers to a 13-4 document and successful a playoff sport earlier than shedding to the Rams within the divisional spherical.