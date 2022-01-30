Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unmatched 22-year career

toggle caption Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Tom Brady — usually considered the best skilled soccer participant of all time — will retire from the NFL after 22 seasons.

The information was first reported by ESPN and later confirmed by each the NFL and TB12 Sports, the well being firm developed by Brady.

Brady has gained seven Super Bowls. He spent the majority of his profession with the New England Patriots earlier than becoming a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

His final sport was the Buccaneers’ playoff loss final week to the Los Angeles Rams. ESPN reported that his household and his well being have been among the many causes for making the transfer now.

