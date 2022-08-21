Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski could have been Raiders if it weren’t for Jon Gruden: Dana White

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski have been virtually Las Vegas Raiders?

Yep, that’s what UFC president Dana White stated Saturday night time on “UFC 278 with the Gronks” in an interview with Gronkowski, who, after all, ended up becoming a member of Brady in Tampa Bay and profitable a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in 2021.

Gronkowski launched the topic on the present, saying White gave Brady a recruiting pitch when he was a free agent after which requested the UFC’s head honcho “what went wrong” and why Brady didn’t signal with Vegas.

Left to proper: Tom Brady, Dana White, Rob Gronkowski and Jon Gruden. USA TODAY Sports; Getty Images (2); USA Today community

White appeared reticent to inform the story: “Do I really tell this story right now, Rob?” White requested. “Do you want me to tell this story?”

Gronkowski stated sure, and added that he “could have been in Vegas” with White for the final three years.

“You would have been,” White stated emphatically, and Gronkowski agreed with that evaluation.

White stated there was one one who blew up the deal — Jon Gruden.

“I worked to put that deal together for Brady and Gronk to come to the Raiders,” stated White, who is just not linked with the Raiders in any official capability. “It was virtually a accomplished deal. At the final minute, Gruden blew the deal up and stated that he didn’t need them.

“All hell broke loose, man. It was crazy,” White stated. “Brady was already looking at houses, and it wasn’t being said yet that Gronk was coming. So Las Vegas would have had Brady and Gronk the year the Bucs won the Super Bowl, except Gruden blew the deal up. There’s so much story that goes along with this behind the scenes. … I was never going to tell that story until Gronk just said it.”

Gronkowski backed up White’s account, saying that’s “exactly what happened.”

Gruden — who resigned from the Raiders final October after it was revealed he used homophobic and misogynistic language in a sequence of emails over the course of seven years — and then-general supervisor Mike Mayock have been answerable for all personnel selections on the time.

Las Vegas fired Mayock in January after three rocky seasons with the crew, which compiled a 25-24 file and one playoff look. The Raiders at the moment are coached by Josh McDaniels, the Patriots’ longtime offensive coordinator, and their new GM is Dave Ziegler, who additionally was in New England’s group.

After White instructed the story, Gronkowski stated he was completely happy how issues turned out.

“I’m glad it did not go through,” Gronkowski stated on the present. “It all worked out for the best, man. I’m glad we went to Tampa, man. It just worked out. I love that place.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion Brady, now in his third season with Tampa Bay, ended up signing with the Buccaneers in 2020 after 20 years and 6 Super Bowl runs with coach Bill Belichick the Patriots. Brady has been on an organization-approved leave from the Buccaneers attending to an undisclosed private matter.

Gronkowski, who had retired for one season, reunited with Brady and received his fourth Super Bowl, all with the surefire Hall of Fame signal-caller. The tight finish introduced his retirement for the second time in June.