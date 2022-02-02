Tom Brady sends message to Gisele, officially puts the rumours to bed

After all of the whispering and rumours, Tom Brady has confirmed the most important bombshell of the NFL season with a prolonged Instagram publish.

NFL icon Tom Brady confirmed his retirement from the game on Wednesday, formally bringing the curtain down on a glittering 22-season profession.

The 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers famous person, extensively considered the best quarterback in historical past, made the announcement in a publish on Instagram.

Brady, winner of a report seven Super Bowls, mentioned he was quitting the game after deciding he may now not make the “competitive commitment” to proceed.

“I have always believed the sport of football is an ‘all-in’ proposition — if a 100 per cent competitive commitment isn’t there, you won’t succeed, and success is what I love so much about our game,” Brady wrote.

“There is a physical, mental and emotional challenge every single day that has allowed me to maximise my highest potential.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore.

“I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady’s announcement attracts a line below three days of feverish hypothesis that he was getting ready to name time on his profession.

News of his imminent retirement had been reported by ESPN citing a number of sources near the participant on Sunday. However, Brady didn’t remark, with different studies saying he had not determined a method or one other.

On Tuesday, the previous New England Patriots star had been coy throughout an look on his personal podcast, saying he was contemplating his future on a day-to-day foundation.

“I think when the time’s right I’ll be ready to make a decision one way or another, just like I said last week,” he mentioned.

But these remarks turned out be only one last piece of misdirection from the veteran signal-caller, a five-time Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and three-time NFL season MVP with a report tally of 243 regular-season victories.

Brady set NFL profession passing information with 7263 completions on 11,317 makes an attempt for 84,520 yards and 624 touchdowns.

The bulk of his profession was spent with the New England Patriots, the place he gained six Super Bowls in tandem with head coach Bill Belichick. Brady didn’t point out the Patriots or Belichick in his farewell message.

Brady added an inconceivable seventh Super Bowl to his assortment in 2021 after opting to hitch Tampa Bay in 2020. He led the Buccaneers again into the playoffs this season, however they exited within the divisional spherical with a 30-27 house loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

“My playing career has been such a thrilling ride, and far beyond my imagination, and full of ups and downs,” Brady mentioned on Wednesday.

“When you’re in it every day, you really don’t think about any kind of ending. As I sit here now, however, I think of all the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against — the competition was fierce and deep, JUST HOW WE LIKE IT.

“I will remember and cherish these memories and re-visit them often. I feel like the luckiest person in the world.”

The soccer icon additionally paid tribute to his spouse, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and household.

“Our family is my greatest achievement,” he wrote. “I always came off the field and home to the most loving and supportive wife who has done EVERYTHING for our family to allow me to focus on my career.

“Her selflessness allowed me to reach new heights professionally, and I am beyond words what you mean to me and our family.”

Messages of congratulation beneath the Instagram publish learn like a who’s who of the sporting world, with many saluting Brady because the GOAT (Greatest Of All Time) or utilizing a goat emoji.

“Get your butt up and do one more year,” joked NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal, earlier than including: “Love u bro. Absolute joy to watch.”

Olympic swimming legend Michael Phelps added: “Congrats bro! Enjoy the next chapter.” Tennis star Naomi Osaka, former world footballer of the 12 months Kaka and England soccer captain Harry Kane had been amongst different athletes congratulating Brady.

“Congratulations on an incredible career @TomBrady. Your drive, passion and commitment is inspiring,” Kane tweeted. “You’re the main reason I started following the sport and love the @NFL. Thank you!”

Brady’s ex-girlfriend, actress Bridget Moynahan, additionally congratulated the 44-year-old, with whom she shares 14-year-old son Jack.

“So proud of @tombrady. Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow. Looking forward to the next steps,” Moynahan wrote.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, in the meantime, paid tribute to Brady as “one of the greatest to ever play in the NFL”.

“An incredible competitor and leader, his stellar career is remarkable for its longevity but also for the sustained excellence he displayed year after year,” Goodell mentioned.

“Tom made everyone around him better and always seemed to rise to the occasion in the biggest moments. It has been a privilege to watch him compete and have him in the NFL.” Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians in the meantime mentioned Brady joined the workforce in 2020 as “the greatest football player of all time”.

“He quickly showed everyone in our organisation what that meant,” Arian mentioned. “He set a standard and helped create a culture that took our team to the mountaintop.”

Patriots proprietor Robert Kraft mentioned Brady’s profession had been a “dream come true” for followers of the franchise.

“You didn’t have to be a Patriots fan to respect and appreciate his competitiveness, determination and will to win that fuelled his success,” Kraft mentioned in an announcement. “As a fan of football, it was a privilege to watch.”