Tom Cotton to Ketanji Brown Jackson: I Don’t Find Your Testimony ‘Credible’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) advised President Joe Biden’s Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson that he didn’t discover her testimony “credible” after the decide claimed she didn’t bear in mind a baby pornographer to whom she gave a light-weight sentence.

“You know what I think?” Cotton stated. “I think he got caught with child pornography again, and wouldn’t have if he had been in prison for the eight to ten years that the guidelines called for in 2013 when you first sentenced him.”

On Wednesday, throughout day three of Jackson’s affirmation listening to, Cotton talked about a case involving little one pornographer, Wesley Hawkins, who the senator famous, “was convicted of a child pornography offense in 2013.”

“The sentencing guidelines for this offense called for a sentence of 97 to 121 months, or eight to ten years,” Cotton defined. “The prosecutors asked for 24 months; you sentenced him to three months.”

“We’ve heard a lot about this case and your three-month sentence of Wesley Hawkins,” the senator continued. “But you got another crack at him in 2019, judge. In 2019, you sent Wesley Hawkins back under conditions of confinement with the bureau of prisons for six months, with additional restrictions on his computer usage.”

“That’s twice the amount of time in custody that you sentenced him to in 2013. What did Wesley Hawkins do in 2019, judge?” Cotton requested, to which Jackson acknowledged, “Oh, I don’t remember, senator. I have a lot of defendants who I’ve sentenced.”

Cotton went on to notice that Jackson has “been asked repeatedly over the last two days over the Hawkins case.”

“It’s been in the news — for days on end,” he stated. “This resentencing happened in 2019, and now you’re saying you don’t have any recollection of it. Let me see if I can refresh your recollection.”

The senator then took out a big board exhibiting the order Jackson signed on April 17, 2019, including, “There’s your signature over there, judge. You really don’t remember?”

Jackson maintained that she didn’t bear in mind, stating, “Senator, that is a very, very common thing that judges do.”

“I understand you’ve done a lot, judge, but none of them have been the centerpiece of your hearing for the last two days,” Cotton stated.

“Do you really expect this committee to believe that you don’t remember what happened in this Hawkins case?” he added, to which Jackson laughed, “Yes, senator, I do expect you to believe; that’s my testimony.”

“Well, I don’t find it credible, judge,” the senator affirmed. “It’s been in the news for days — you’ve been asked about it probably more than any other case you’ve ever had, and I just don’t find it credible that you weren’t prepared for that matter in 2019.”

“You know what I think?” he added. “I think he got caught with child pornography again, and wouldn’t have if he had been in prison for the eight to ten years that the guidelines called for in 2013 when you first sentenced him.”

On Tuesday, throughout day two of her affirmation listening to, Jackson wouldn’t answer the senator’s query relating to whether or not she believed the U.S. ought to strengthen “sentences for child pornographers.”

You can observe Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.