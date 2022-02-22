Tom DiNapoli’s outrageous abuse of retirement fund to push radical race agenda

State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli is now proudly utilizing his energy as sole trustee of the state’s Common Retirement Fund to push “diversity, equity and inclusion” on company America — doubtlessly compromising taxpayer-funded and -guaranteed financial savings to impose the DEI agenda, which is much extra radical than the label’s phrases.

“Corporate America must foster and protect racial and gender equity in the workplace, in company policies and in how it interacts with customers,” DiNapoli blathered final week, by no means noting that “equity” is much completely different from “equality.” This isn’t about affirmative motion, however outright quotas, speech codes and coaching in “white supremacy culture.”

That announcement follows his earlier vow to push companies to conduct “racial equity” audits of their operations, which implies bringing in consultants to hunt down racism because the woke outline it. He’s submitting shareholder proposals demanding such audits of Amazon, Chipotle Mexican Grill, Dollar General Corp., Dollar Tree, Inc. and Match Group for starters.

He’s been at it for some time: Last May, DiNapoli lectured Amazon: “The call for racial equity is not going away and neither are Amazon’s shareholders” — who proceeded to vote down his proposal.

Since the fund he runs controls $267.8 billion in property, his push shall be felt. And regardless of that any publicly traded firm already faces a number of regulators (native, state and federal) on honest hiring, nondiscrimination and so forth.

His excuse is that inequitable “business practices threaten the bottom line.” So does cash wasted on these consultants.

All he’s actually doing is utilizing the ability he’s entrusted with to curry favor with the left, and push company America to be much more politically appropriate than it already is.