Tom Hanks publicly dissed by son

Tom Hanks’ son Chet has aimed a surprisingly brutal dig at his Oscar-winning dad in a brand new video the place he talks about rising up in a well-known household.

“I didn’t have a strong male role model to tell me … ‘Bro, f**k these people. They are just jealous of you,’” Chet, 31, mentioned in a video on his YouTube channel, of the disrespect he endured from his friends for his wealth, fame and being perceived as “arrogant, entitled and spoiled”.

He continued: “You have all these things that they want, so they are trying to f***ing throw their shade at you so you can feel sh*tty about yourself because they are jealous.’ I needed to hear that,” he continued.

“I didn’t have anyone to tell me that. This is me now telling the younger version of myself what I needed to hear then.”

The White Boy Summer rapper, whose dad is value an astonishing $555 million, mentioned individuals used to “make up their minds” about him earlier than even attending to know him.

“It was extremely hard to break down their walls,” he shared. “So, I encountered a lot of disdain, a lot of animosity and negativity because everybody was just prepared to hate my guts.”

Chet, who usually posts images of himself flexing his muscle tissue on Instagram, added that resulting from his “hard exterior” and skill to intimidate, a lot of his haters by no means had the nerve to confront him face-to-face.

“People kinda did f**k with me a lot growing up. It was never to my face,” he recalled. “It was always behind my back in the forms of gossip and sh*t talking.”

That mentioned, Chet clarified he understands rising up with privilege can lead to resentment from those that should not as lucky.

“There’s a lot of advantages, but sometimes it can be pretty weird. I got to do a lot of cool sh*t that a lot of people don’t get the opportunity to do,” he acknowledged.

“I got to travel the world, stay in nice hotels, fly on private planes, and I’m very blessed for that. I wouldn’t change my situation.

“My experience was even more complicated because, on top of fame already being toxic, I wasn’t even famous,” he added. “I was just the son of somebody famous, so I hadn’t even done anything to deserve any sort of recognition, and that created a lot of contempt.”

Tom, 65, shares sons Chet and Truman, 26, along with his spouse, Rita Wilson.

He can be dad to son Colin, 44, and daughter Elizabeth, 39, along with his first spouse, the late Samantha Lewes.

Chet has beforehand dubbed himself the “black sheep” of the household, and has beforehand battled cocaine and crack addiction, trashed a hotel room and had several stints in rehab.

He is now clear, and has thrown himself into gymnasium exercises and his ardour for dust bikes.

He additionally has developed a budding rapping and appearing profession, touchdown recurring roles in Shameless and Empire, for which he additionally recorded the observe How Ya Luv That.

Throughout his habit, his dad and mom stood by him

“As a parent, you love your kids unconditionally,” Tom instructed Entertainment Tonight. “You support them every step of the way.”

This article initially appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission