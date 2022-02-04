Tom Harrison denies he is ‘clinging on for grim death’ as ECB chief executive

ECB boss insists he’ll stroll away when the time is true, as English cricket grapples with crises on and off area

Tom Harrison has denied that he’s “clinging on for grim death” amid a wave of post-Ashes sackings, and insists that he’ll stroll away from his function as chief govt when the time is true, because the ECB grapples with a succession of crises, each on and off the sector.

Harrison, who has been in his function since 2015, was instrumental in securing the £1.1 billion rights cope with Sky and the BBC in 2017, and likewise oversaw the constructions that enabled England’s white-ball crew to grow to be World Cup winners in 2019.

He was credited, too, for holding English cricket solvent in the course of the Covid-19 outbreak in 2020, when the profitable internet hosting of England males’s home-summer collection towards West Indies, Pakistan, Ireland and Australia helped to mitigate the board’s multi-million pound losses.

However, extra not too long ago, Harrison has come below intense strain for his dealing with of the racism scandal that has engulfed English cricket since Azeem Rafiq’s revelations at Yorkshire, together with a succession of unconvincing appearances earlier than Parliament’s DCMS choose committee.

The fall-out from the Ashes has intensified the scrutiny as nicely, significantly in mild of Harrison’s name for a “red-ball reset” in response to the declining requirements of the Test crew. As one of many main advocates of the Hundred, the ECB’s new competitors that passed off within the prime summer season months of July and August final summer season whereas forcing the County Championship ever additional into the margins of the season, many critics doubt whether or not he’s the correct man to supervise that change of precedence.

Other mis-steps embody the ECB’s unilateral cancellation of England’s goodwill T20I tour of Pakistan in October – a visit that may have been England’s first to the nation since 2005, and which was an element within the subsequent resignation of Ian Watmore as chair – and the awarding of a £2.1 million bonus pool for the board senior executives off the again of the Hundred’s launch. The pay-out for that bonus scheme is anticipated in April, and comes regardless of the intensive spherical of redundancies that the ECB underwent final yr within the wake of the pandemic.

“I’d like not to be seen to be running away from the challenge of addressing the issues,” Harrison mentioned in a press convention at Lord’s, as he and Andrew Strauss, the interim England director, addressed England’s preparations for this month’s tour of West Indies, which embody the retention of Joe Root as captain, however the elimination of Graham Thorpe as assistant coach – the third sacking in as many days following the departures of Ashley Giles and Chris Silverwood.

“We’re in a particular moment, we’re looking for an interim coach, we have an interim chair, we’re looking for a full-time chair. We’ve got a lot of discussions underway,” Harrison mentioned. “This is a moment where I think I have the support of the board and it is a very tough moment. And honestly, the toughest moment that I’ve experienced in my career, but I’m not running away.

“I simply really feel that I’ve to maintain going. I wish to take English cricket again to a spot the place there’s some stability, there’s some calmness, frankly, and a way that we’re not off course.”

England’s 4-0 Ashes loss was the culmination of a terrible 12 months for England’s Test team, which has now lost 10 of its last 14 matches with a solitary win over India at Headingley. But Harrison was insistent that English cricket’s achievements in 2021 – including record crowds for domestic women’s matches during the first season of the Hundred – were still worth celebrating.

“I do know we had a horrible Test summer season and nobody’s attempting to disguise that, however the unimaginable progress within the ladies’s recreation, the impression of the Hundred, going again on free-to-air tv and 16 million individuals seeing a event and viewing figures being the very best they’ve ever had for Test cricket and for white-ball cricket … there may be an terrible lot to be constructing on.

“I know that’s not something to be talking about in the wake of an Ashes defeat and we do have to reflect hard on what happened. But I’m not clinging on for grim death, that is not what I’m doing.

“I’m doing this as a result of I believe it is the correct factor for English cricket proper now. And as quickly as that isn’t the case, you’ll not must push me.”